From Kenneth, Udeh

In a landmark effort to promote leadership, innovation, and youth development across Kwara State, Senator Sadiq Suleiman Umar, representing Kwara North Senatorial District, officially launched the inaugural cohort of the 3SU Mentorship and Fellowship Program (KSYMF) a visionary leadership initiative aimed at equipping young Kwarans with tools for civic impact and community development.

The week-long program, which kicked off on Sunday, at the Ilorin Innovation Hub, brought together 100 carefully selected young leaders from over 3,000 applications across the state’s 16 Local Government Areas.

The intensive engagement includes both virtual and in-person sessions facilitated by a rich blend of industry professionals, technocrats, and public service experts.

Senator Umar, who Chairs the Senate Committees on Trade & Investment and Rules & Business, described the fellowship as a deliberate investment in the future of Kwara State.

In his keynote remarks, he emphasized the importance of nurturing capable young leaders to drive lasting transformation in society.

“We are not just organizing a program; we are shaping a future. Each fellow will receive mentorship for three to six months, a brand-new laptop to support their productivity, and those who show dedication will be linked to life-changing opportunities both locally and internationally,” the two term Lawmaker stated.

The theme of the program, “Empowering Young Leaders for a Bright and More Prosperous Future for Kwara State,” reflects Senator Umar’s deep commitment to youth-led transformation, aligning directly with the larger development goals of the Kwara State Government.

In a symbolic show of support, the Executive Governor of Kwara State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, CON, made a surprise appearance at the training venue to interact directly with the mentees.

He lauded the structure and vision of the 3SU Program, commending Senator Umar for his foresight and focus on youth-centered policies.

“This initiative reflects the kind of intentional effort we must support to nurture the next generation of leaders in our country,” Governor AbdulRazaq said. “I congratulate the participants and urge them to seize this opportunity for self-discovery, personal growth, and impactful service to their communities.”

Governor AbdulRazaq reiterated his administration’s commitment to expanding youth opportunities in governance, entrepreneurship, digital innovation, and vocational training. As part of his engagement, the Governor personally handed over laptops and learning materials to the fellows, reinforcing the practical value and seriousness of the program.

Dr. Lanre Shittu, Chairman of the Dele Shittu Group, praised the program as a strategic avenue for fostering entrepreneurial mindsets, practical skills, and responsible citizenship.

“This mentorship program is a game-changer for Kwara youths. It is more than training it is a movement for social impact,” Dr. Shittu said.

Similarly, Alhaji Sadu Salahu, Senior Adviser and Counsellor to the Governor, noted that the initiative is in perfect alignment with Governor AbdulRazaq’s legacy of youth empowerment, calling it a “beacon of hope for purposeful leadership and generational renewal.”

A Cohort Poised for Impact

Participants have described the fellowship as a life-changing opportunity and a rare platform for empowerment. The inaugural cohort has been urged to embrace the moment, remain committed throughout the program, and actively channel their knowledge towards building a more prosperous Kwara.

The program committee emphasized that full participation is mandatory for induction and certification under the 3SU Leadership Academy, as partial attendance may lead to withdrawal from the fellowship.

As the 3SU Fellowship continues through the week, it promises more high-level sessions, interactive discussions, and powerful networking opportunities all designed to birth a generation of visionary, self-sufficient, and community-driven leaders.