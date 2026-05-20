Sen Kalu reaffirms support for One China Policy, calls for Taiwan-China reconciliation

From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

Former Governor of Abia State and former Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, on Wednesday reiterated his strong support for the “One China Policy,” aligning himself with the official foreign policy position of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking while responding to questions on the agitation for Taiwan’s independence from China, Senator Kalu stated that Nigeria’s position on the issue remains clear and consistent, emphasizing that there is only one China recognized by Nigeria and the international community.

According to the former governor, President Tinubu’s endorsement of the One China Policy automatically reflects the official stance of the Nigerian government and its political leadership.

“Well, Nigerian foreign policy is the same. If our President, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has supported the One China Policy, then that is the foreign policy of Nigeria,” Kalu stated.

The senator, who currently chairs the Senate Committee on the South East Development Commission (SEDC), stressed that he fully supports the Chinese government and its territorial unity, insisting that Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macao remain integral parts of one sovereign China.

“There is only one China in the world. One China in Hong Kong, one China in Taiwan, one China in Macao — there is only one China,” he declared.

Speaking further on Taiwan’s agitation for independence, Kalu advised Taiwanese authorities and citizens advocating separation to seek peaceful reconciliation and dialogue with mainland China rather than pursue division.

“They should go back and resolve their local differences and stand on one China,” he said.

The former Senate Chief Whip argued that Taiwan stands to benefit more economically and politically by remaining part of a larger Chinese nation than operating independently as what he described as “a little island.”

“They will benefit more being part of a larger China than being a little island,” Kalu added.

He also expressed concern over what he described as external encouragement of separatist tendencies, noting that such developments should not be encouraged globally.

Kalu further reaffirmed his support for the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria and the leadership of the People’s Republic of China, praising the country’s global influence and developmental strides.

“I fully support the Chinese government, the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, and the government of China all over the world as one China,” he stated.

The senator also suggested that many of his colleagues in the National Assembly share similar views due to Nigeria’s longstanding diplomatic relationship with China and the official position of the Tinubu administration.

“I am sure that majority of my colleagues in the Senate believe in that also, because our President and the foreign policy of Nigeria believe in One China,” he said.

Concluding his remarks, Kalu expressed sympathy for those in Taiwan advocating independence but urged them to pursue peaceful reunification with China.

“I sympathize with people in Taiwan who are asking for independence from China. They should go back to their brothers to settle amicably,” he concluded.