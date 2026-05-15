From Kenneth Udeh, Umuahia

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State yesterday closed ranks ahead of the 2027 general elections as party leaders, aspirants and executives converged on Umuahia for a crucial unity meeting aimed at strengthening cohesion within the party and ensuring transparent primaries.

The high-level stakeholders’ meeting held at the new APC State Secretariat along Finbarrs Road, Umuahia, brought together former governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu; former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; APC Abia State Chairman, Chukwuma Chijoke; governorship aspirants including Henry Ikoh, Mascot Uzor Kalu and Eric Opah, alongside local government chairmen, National Assembly and State Assembly aspirants and other stakeholders.

The gathering came amid growing calls within the party for reconciliation, internal stability and collective mobilisation to improve the APC’s electoral fortunes in Abia State and deliver victory for President Tinubu in 2027.

In his remarks, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu representing Abia North repeatedly emphasised the need for unity, mutual respect and an end to internal bickering, insisting that President Bola Tinubu has charged him with reconciling stakeholders and ensuring the APC records stronger electoral results in Abia State.

“I have the mandate of the President to deliver him. He told me that the only gift that we shall give him is to give him victory,” the former Senate Chief Whip stated.

“He told me to quarrel no more. Don’t quarrel with your younger brother. The younger ones need this position more than us. I was governor of this state and I governed well.”

The former governor stressed that his political experience and relationship with party leaders should not be weaponised to fuel division within the party.

“I can go to any part of this state. There is no part of this state where I cannot go in the morning, in the night, in the afternoon, any time I like. And that is the truth; that is what good governance gives. Once you give good governance, you are not afraid of anybody.”

Kalu also warned against anonymous attacks and political gossip targeted at the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu.

“People writing something on the internet saying it is me or another person you should stop writing. People advising the Deputy Speaker, they should stop telling him ‘Oji k’eme l’aga’. If you want to gossip, gossip with your name not with my name,” he cautioned.

The senator reaffirmed his longstanding political relationship with the Deputy Speaker and insisted that no outsider should attempt to create friction between them.

“Unity, unity, unity must prevail in the party. I don’t want anybody to be a judge between me and the Deputy Speaker. We know how we started, and only both of us will know how we will end,” he declared.

Kalu disclosed that he personally defended Benjamin Kalu before President Tinubu when questions were raised about him.

“The President asked me questions about him. I’m saying this openly and I answered the man gladly, in his favour,” he said.

On the forthcoming primaries, the Abia North Senator insisted that the party must avoid imposition and ensure transparent internal contests.

“Let there be transparent elections. Whoever wins, we will support. If you don’t want to support us, we go to our houses and sit down,” he warned.

Referencing the 2023 elections, Kalu said the party suffered because of internal disagreements over candidate selection.

“In 2023, they imposed a governorship candidate; we refused to work with him. True or false?” he asked party members.

He also advised the party to reduce the number of aspirants through dialogue and consensus where necessary.

“It was a mistake we made to say seven forms, to say five forms for one senatorial seat. We can call them inside and plead with them, please drop. We can’t be going for a position of 24 seats and we are going with 63 people. It doesn’t make sense,” he argued.

The former governor further called on members to embrace dialogue and collective responsibility ahead of the elections.

“But it is always good to talk. Talking is more important for those who want talking to be done,” he said.

Kalu concluded by urging party members to focus on his strengths rather than his shortcomings.

“I’m not a very bad man. I’m a bad man to some people, I’m a good man to other people. So that is how life is. I cannot have 100 percent. I have my errors, I have my disadvantages and advantages. Work on my advantage and leave my disadvantage to me,” he stated.

Speaking earlier at the meeting, the Abia APC Chairman, Chukwuma Chijoke, described the convergence of party leaders under one roof as a major sign of renewed unity within the party.

“Today nobody will believe that all the leaders of APC in Abia will come under one roof and sit together and shake hands to the shame of the devil,” Chijoke declared.

“We are united to defeat the common enemy, the enemy of propaganda. The man (Governor Otti) that told us that money for Local Government will go straight to LGA, the common man that fought for this victory have been annihilated.”

The chairman praised the calibre of leaders in the party, saying their cooperation had made party administration easier.

“The leaders are speaking with one voice regardless of what you read out there. The first victory is the successful screening and sale of forms and at the right time the National Organising Secretary will come up and give us a brief report. Another successful story is the friendly atmosphere of hosting this meeting,” he said.

The State Organising Secretary of the APC, Emeka Okoroafor, disclosed that 63 of 64 House of Assembly aspirants scaled the screening exercise.

“Three governorship aspirants were screened and passed. For the Senate, we have nine aspirants two in Abia North, three in Abia South and four in Abia Central. For the House of Representatives there are 24 aspirants for the eight positions.”

Okoroafor announced that the party would adopt direct primaries across the wards and stressed that only financially up-to-date party members would participate in the exercise.

“It’s direct primaries and it’s going to be ward by ward and only those who are financially up to date are eligible. If you have 1,000 supporters and there are only 30 that have paid their dues, that means only 30 will vote for you,” he explained.

He further assured aspirants of a transparent process.

“We assure all aspirants it’s going to be free and fair. There is no list anywhere for preferred candidates,” he said.

The organising secretary, however, noted the huge financial implication of conducting direct primaries.

“Conducting direct primaries is very expensive like INEC elections. We have to engage the police, INEC and it will cost over N200 million minimum and I trust our leaders to support us.”

He further revealed that all aspirants signed undertakings committing themselves to the outcome of the primaries.

“All candidates took an oath of allegiance to abide by the outcome of the primaries and fair contest,” Okoroafor stated.