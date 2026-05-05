Selling ice block better than following politicians around – Adeyanju tells youths

Human rights lawyer, Deji Adeyanju has urged youths to engage in more productive ventures than following politicians around.

Adeyanju said this on Tuesday as political activities intensify ahead of the 2027 general election.

According to him, following politicians around is not a judicious use of time.

He stated that the youths lucky enough to be appointed into political offices find it difficult to pay their bills.

He said, “Go back to school and get a MSc or PhD. Don’t waste 4 more years doing nothing.

“It’s better to buy a deep freezer to be selling ice block as a side hustle than following Nigerian politicians up and down. Do something tangible with your life.

“Nothing will come out of following politicians around. Almost all the people I know following politicians up and down since 2010 are still poor and jobless.

“The ones in government following politicians around are also hungry and can barely pay their bills.

“Following politicians up and down doesn’t end well generally.”