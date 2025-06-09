By John Ogunsemore

The 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has asked the government to prioritise securing the country over road infrastructure.

According to him, security of lives and property of Nigerians is more important than building roads.

Obi stated this in an interview with Arise TV‘s Rufai Oseni.

The 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) was asked to comment on the N15 trillion Lagos-Calabar coastal highway being undertaken by the Bola Tinubu administration.

Obi maintained that the government should not be undertaking “projects that lead nowhere when we have crisis”.

“Are you saying that coastal road is more important than securing Nigeria?” the former Anambra governor asked.

Obi stated that the nation’s present roads “are not motorable”, urging the government to get them fixed and use its resources to secure the country.

He noted, “The insecurity is far more fundamental than road.

“Rufai, would you prefer a road to your village when you cannot drive to your village?”

Asked how he would have dealt with insecurity, Obi emphasised that non-state actors should not be able to take over a country.

He harped on his experience dealing with insecurity as governor of Anambra.

The ex-governor also dismissed allegations of human rights abuses perpetrated by security agencies under his administration.