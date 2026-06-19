Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered an immediate scale-up of waste evacuation operations across the state following growing concerns over the accumulation of refuse in several parts of Lagos.

The state government, in a statement yesterday, acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the situation and assured residents that urgent measures were being implemented to restore cleanliness and normal waste collection services.

According to the government, relevant agencies and service providers had been directed to work round the clock to clear waste backlogs, while additional resources had been deployed to accelerate evacuation efforts across the affected communities.

The Governor also directed the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and other agencies in the environmental sector to intensify their operations.

The government noted that Lagos, regarded as one of Africa’s largest megacities, generates approximately 13,000 tonnes of waste daily, making effective waste management a major operational challenge.

While describing the current situation as temporary, the administration said substantial progress had already been recorded in several locations, with further improvements expected in the coming days.

The statement reiterated the government’s commitment to environmental sustainability, noting that significant investments had been made over the years in waste management infrastructure, urban renewal projects and other environmental initiatives aimed at creating a cleaner and healthier city.

Residents were urged to remain calm and cooperate with authorities by disposing of waste responsibly and avoiding practices that obstruct drainage channels, roads and designated waste collection points.

The government assured Lagosians that it remained committed to protecting public health, maintaining environmental standards and ensuring that communities across the state remain clean, safe and conducive for living.

It added that beyond addressing the current refuse accumulation, efforts were underway to strengthen the long-term resilience and efficiency of the state’s waste management system.