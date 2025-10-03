By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to using the E1 Lagos GP Series One race as a catalyst to build a robust climate change ecosystem, while positioning the state at the forefront of Africa’s blue economy.

Speaking at the inaugural E1 Lagos GP, African Blue Economy Summit 1 Lagos 2025, held at Eko Atlantic City, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu described the event as more than just a sporting spectacle, but an economic and environmental springboard aimed at unlocking the continent’s maritime potential.

“With this platform, Lagos is pushing the frontiers of the blue economy. We want to create a bold and resilient ecosystem that produces leaders in technology, entertainment, and economic innovation. This is about shaping a future that is climate-resilient and economically inclusive,”Sanwo-Olu said.

Themed “Harnessing Africa’s Blue Natural Capital for Sustainable Growth,” the summit brought together key stakeholders in the maritime, environmental, and innovation sectors to explore the potential of Africa’s ocean and freshwater resources for sustainable development.

Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, noted that the E1 initiative presents a unique opportunity to attract strategic investment into the state’s waterways and maritime infrastructure.

“Our commitment is collective. We are creating an enabling environment to drive sustainable water transport, unlock economic opportunities, and boost job creation,” Osiyemi said.

Highlighting the international appeal of the event, former Ivorian footballer and President of the Didier Drogba Foundation, Mr. Didier Drogba, praised Lagos for hosting the first E1 Series race in Africa.

“The Blue Economy Summit is not just a conference, it’s about survival. “This event shows how sport, technology, and innovation can empower African youth and align their future with the global economy,”Drogba said.

Co-Founder and Chairman of the E1 Series, Mr. Alejandro Agag, also commended the Lagos State Government for its efficient planning and execution of the race, urging continuous support over the next five years.

“What we’ve seen here is truly impressive. The E1 Lagos GP has the potential to become a model not just for Africa, but for the world,” Agag said.

The summit also featured the participation of the Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change, Dr. Omotenioye Majekodunmi, alongside other key national and international stakeholders.

As part of the festivities, Governor Sanwo-Olu officially opened the E1 Lagos GP as well as the Seabird Parade and Regatta at the Lagos Motor Boat Club,