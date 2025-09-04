By Lukman Olabiyi

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appealed to stakeholders across various sectors to collaborate in addressing the growing challenge of unemployment, particularly among the youth.

This call was made during the 2025 Stakeholders’ Forum organised by the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment, with the theme “Passion to Prosperity: Unlocking Youth Potential in Lagos”.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, represented at the event by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Abimbola Saliu-Hundeyin, while stressing the need for collective action in creating sustainable job opportunities, gave assurance to create another 1,000 jobs through an initiative tagged ‘The Graduate Internship Placement Programme (GIPP)’.

Sanwo-Olu said, “Today is about sharing ideas, policy suggestions and it is also a call to action to tap into the incredible potential that lies within our young people. Lagos State, a hub of innovation and resilience, is fortunate to have a youth demographic that is dynamic, driven, and eager to make a difference.

“From the bustling tech hubs in Yaba to the vibrant fashion centres in Ikeja, the music studios in Surulere, and the agricultural lands in Epe, every part of Lagos showcases the creativity and hard work of our youth. Their passion shines through their daring ideas, and their contributions are shaping the future of our State.

“We need to nurture that passion, provide direction, and turn it into real results. This is where thoughtful and strategic leadership plays a crucial role. As a government, we have to keep creating an environment that allows passion to blossom into success, which means ensuring access to quality education, relevant skills, mentorship, funding, and a supportive ecosystem.”

The Governor identified practical strategies to be explored through education and skill development needed to adapt to the changing demands of the job market.

According to him, “Entrepreneurship should be encouraged, not just as an alternative to traditional jobs, but as a powerful driver of innovation and wealth creation.

“We must cultivate an environment where mentorship and collaboration flourish, linking young talents with seasoned professionals who can motivate and guide them.”

The President and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM), Mallam Ahmed Gobir, who was the guest speaker, charged stakeholders to unlock youth potential not by silencing their beat but by amplifying their rhythm.

He held that job creation is not charity, it is economic survival. “Youth empowerment is not CSR; it is national security. Every idle youth is an opportunity lost; every empowered youth is GDP gained,” Gobir said.

He maintained that business leaders should walk the talk by opening their doors to youth talent.

“Let us move from profit first to people first. Because the return on investing in people is exponential,” he added.

Gobir therefore urged the youths not to wait for employment but to deploy their potential to start-ups and be job creators.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, said the gathering was more than an event but a strategic meeting for a common goal to unlock the potential of young people and transform their passion into immeasurable prosperity.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Adebayo Olayinka, in his closing remarks affirmed Lagos State’s unwavering commitment to wealth creation, youth empowerment, and sustainable employment for the people.

He stated that the discussions would form the basis of actionable strategies and policies to better serve Lagosians.

“The Ministry assures you that every input shared will be carefully studied and, where applicable, implemented for the greater good of our State,” he said.