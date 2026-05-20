San Diego shooting: US afraid of spread of Islam – Sheikh Gumi

Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has claimed that the United States is afraid of the spread of Islam, noting that the religion would continue to expand in spite of adversity.

Gumi said this on Wednesday in the wake of Monday’s shooting at a mosque in San Diego, Texas, United States.

A security guard, Amin Abdullah, was killed alongside two others, Mansour Kaziha and Nader Awad, by two yet-to-be-identified teenage attackers who then took their own lives, San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl disclosed at a news conference.

No motive has been given for the attack on the mosque, which had a nearby school attended by 140 children.

Reacting to the incident, Gumi said, “The USA is afraid of the spread of Islam as it fears and dreads a nuclear Iran. But, unfortunately for them, there is no way out of this destiny.

“Islam is in the world to stay and expand, as there is no other alternative lifestyle comparable to it. It’s just a matter of time; Islam will be in the four corners of the world triumphant.”

Quoting from the Holy Quran, the cleric urged Muslims to be despite what he described as “rampant islamophobia”.

He further charged Muslims to display good character content and avoid reciprocal violence.

Meanwhile, hundreds attended an interfaith community vigil for the three men slain in the attack, NBC 7 San Diego reported on Tuesday.