From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has blamed the escalating security situation in the Sahel for the recent resurgence of Boko Haram in the North East.

He disclosed this yesterday during his operational visit to the@aaaa headquarters of the@@ Joint Task Force Northeast, Operation Hadin Kai, Maiduguri.

The Defence Chief said terrorist attacks and military offensives in the Sahel is equally putting pressure on the security situation in the Northeast, prompting escalation of attacks by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

“What happened is that the attacks in the Sahel are putting pressure here,” he told journalists. He said the military is taking action to address the current spate of terrorist attacks.

He said the military is in talks with Russia, assuring its readiness to partner with other friendly nations in efforts to defeat terrorism, insurgency, banditry and other security challenges.

Commenting on the military response to the surge in Boko Haram/ISWAP attacks, he said some steps have been taken.

“We have taken some steps. We changed the Theater Commander and other Commanders, we visited the theatre a few weeks ago and we are visiting now. We decided to visit the theatre again in view of the recent attacks,” he explained.