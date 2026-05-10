S/Leone Deputy Education Minister leads VCs, others to understudy JAMB’s CAPS

10 May 2026 6:18 pm WAT

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Sierra Leone, Mr. Sarjoh Aziz Kamara
Enugu State

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Deputy Minister of Education of Sierra Leone, Mr. Sarjoh Aziz Kamara, alongside two Vice-Chancellors from Sierra Leonean universities, Prof. Edwin Momoh, Vice-Chancellor of Ernest Bai Koroma University of Science and Technology; and Prof. Bashiru Koroma, Vice-Chancellor of Njala University, are in Nigeria to understudy the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board’s (JAMB) Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS).

JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, who disclosed this on Sunday, said the visit was in preparation for Sierra Leone’s plan to establish a body similar to JAMB to streamline its admission process.

He said the delegation was, over the weekend, taken through the examination and admission processes at JAMB headquarters in Bwari.

He added that the delegation would participate in Monday’s Policy Meeting and also witness firsthand how critical stakeholders are actively carried along in the admission value chain.

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According to him, the Sierra Leonean delegation expressed profound appreciation to the Board, noting that the growing admission population in their country has posed serious challenges and that the Nigerian model offers practical solutions to issues they had long sought to address.

“Indeed, one can only imagine what Nigeria’s admission system would have looked like without JAMB. Those clamouring for the scrapping of the Board may better appreciate its strategic importance should such a situation ever arise,” the delegation stated.

Meanwhile, JAMB will, on Monday, hold its 2026 Policy Meeting, which will be chaired by the Minister of Education.

At the meeting, guidelines for the 2026 admission exercise into all tertiary institutions in Nigeria will be considered and adopted, including the determination of the minimum admissible scores for admission.

 

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