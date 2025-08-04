From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

About 350 youths from different parts of the country have been enlisted to participate in the Rotary Youth Leadership Academy (RYLA) for 2025 camping.

RYLA is a leadership development and youth empowerment programme for young people organized by Rotary International through its various clubs and districts.

It involves interactive workshops, guest speakers, group activities, and opportunities for service projects.

This year’s one week camping taking place in Abuja will provide the youths the opportunity to be trained on different entrepreneurship and leadership development skills.

At the opening ceremony of the camp in Abuja, on Monday, the District Governor, Rotary District 9127, Joy Nky-Okoro, explained that the participants in the 2025 RYLA camp are Rotractors and Interactors between the ages of 15 to 30 selected from across the District 9127 which comprises of 16 states and FCT.

The District Governor said this year’s RYLA with the theme “Passion, Action, Reaction” was designed to provide young people with opportunities to develop leadership skills, enhance their personal growth, and build connections, while fostering a spirit of service.

She confirmed that renowned speakers and successful entrepreneurs have been invited from across country to engage with the participants, impacting them with necessary knowledge and skills that will strengthen their chances and opportunity to succeed in their different chosen fields.

Chairman of the RYLA, Olajumoke Ekeinde, said this year’s RYLA is not just a camp but a call to ignite passion, drive action, and stir reaction for lasting impact in the communities.

“Our theme, “Passion. Action. Reaction.”‘ is more than a slogan. it is a leadership journey. It challenges you, young leader, to embrace your potential, take bold steps towards purposeful goals, and spark ripples of positive

change wherever you go.

“Over the course of this life-transforming week, you will engage in hands-on leadership training, personal development workshops, team-building activities, and skill empowerment classes tailored to equip you for realities of today’s world.

“Whether you’re learning how to start a business, lead a cause, or tell compelling stories through digital media, RYLA is here to help you discover your voice and amplify it,” she said.

She confirmed that this year’s RYLA camp will offer seven practical skill empowerment tracks curated with one goal in mind, and these include; digital content creation, shoe and bag making, photography, decoration & event planning, confectionery, graphics design, makeup & gele tying.

One of the speakers, Baba Abdul, in his presentation, inspired the participants with guidelines on successful businesses and entrepreneurship, warning them against the spirit of procrastination and discouragement.

He asked the participants to choose their friends carefully even within the camp, and avoid people who do not share the same dream and aspirations with them.

Akuchi Fatima, a representative of the District Rotaract, challenged the participants to pay attention to the lectures and ensure they acquired all the knowledge and skill that would serve as a launchpad to their desired field.

She asked them to expect valuable leadership skills, improved confidence, expanded network of contacts, and a stronger sense of social responsibility.