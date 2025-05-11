By Seyi Babalola

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Al Nassr forward, appears to be reviewing his future with the club.

Contract negotiations have been put on hold as the Saudi Pro League club continues to struggle.

According to Marca, discussions for new reports were halted following Al-Nassr’s 3-2 league loss to Al-Ittihad in midweek.

This happened just days after their AFC Champions League semi-final defeat at the hands of Kawasaki Frontale.

Ronaldo had planned to sign a two-year contract, but his poor performance has caused him to reconsider.

Ronaldo has been the face of the Saudi Pro League since joining from Manchester United in early 2023.

But his team’s failure to win a trophy yet again could make the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to leave.

His frustration at the situation has left Al-Nassr pondering their options over a renewal, with a switch to another Saudi side not ruled out.