Ronaldo fires Al Nassr to Saudi league glory

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered on the biggest night of Al Nassr’s season, scoring twice as the Riyadh club defeated Damac 4-1 to win the 2025/26 Saudi Pro League title.

The victory at Al-Awwal Park sealed Al Nassr’s 10th league crown and their first since 2019, ending years of frustration and giving Ronaldo his first domestic league title since joining the Saudi side.

With the title race hanging in the balance, Al Nassr produced a composed and clinical display. Sadio Mané opened the scoring in the 34th minute after a well-worked attacking move involving João Félix, handing the hosts a deserved lead before the interval.

Al Nassr maintained their momentum after the restart, with Kingsley Coman doubling the advantage in the 52nd minute through a sharp finish that reflected the side’s attacking quality.

Damac threatened to make a contest of the encounter when Morlaye Sylla converted a penalty in the 58th minute, but Ronaldo quickly extinguished any hopes of a comeback.

The Portuguese superstar restored Al Nassr’s two-goal cushion in the 63rd minute with a compose free kick before completing his brace in the 81st minute, capping a commanding performance that sent home supporters into celebration.

Ronaldo’s goals not only secured the title but also pushed him closer to the remarkable 1,000-career-goal milestone, reinforcing his influence in a campaign that saw Al Nassr edge rivals Al Hilal to the championship.

Coman’s energetic display earned him Player of the Match recognition, while Al Nassr comfortably controlled the closing stages to confirm a memorable triumph.

The title-winning season showcased the strength of Al Nassr’s star-studded squad, with Ronaldo, Mané, Coman and Félix combining effectively under the club’s tactical setup.

For Ronaldo, it was another major trophy in an extraordinary career. For Al Nassr, it was the long-awaited return to the summit of Saudi football.