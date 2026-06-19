RMAFC hails Akwa Ibom for economic, infrastructure development

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has commended Akwa Ibom State Governor Pastor Umo Eno for his outstanding performance in infrastructure development and economic transformation, rating the administration highly for its commitment to impactful and sustainable projects across the state.

The commission made the assessment during an inspection tour of major government projects in Uyo, led by the chairman of the Customs Revenue Monitoring Sub-Committee of RMAFC, Prof. Olusegun Adekunle Wright.

Speaking after the project tour, Wright expressed satisfaction with the remarkable progress recorded since the commission’s previous visit, noting that many projects that were at their foundation stages have either been completed or are nearing completion.

“When we came here last year, many of these projects were in their early stages.

“Today, we can see that the golf course is already operational, and virtually every facility we visited is either completed or almost completed.

“This level of progress is impressive.”

According to Wright, the pace of development reflects Governor Umo Eno’s passion, commitment and hands-on approach to governance.

“You really cannot accomplish this scale of development without passion.

“No matter how lofty the vision may be, without strong supervision and dedication, it would be impossible to achieve these milestones within the projected timeframe.”

Projects visited included the International Conference and Exhibition Centre, International Hospital, Ibom Hotels and Golf Resort, Tropicana, the Senior Citizens Centre and the ARISE Palm Resort.

Wright said the team was impressed by the ongoing International Conference and Exhibition Centre, adding that the facility would rank among the finest convention centres in Nigeria upon completion and position the state as a leading destination for conferences, tourism and investment.

“There is no project with all the required infrastructure already in place that will not be completed, especially when the chief executive personally supervises and tracks project milestones.

“That commitment gives confidence that these projects will be delivered as planned.”

Wright further commended the cordial relationship between the state and the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission and attributed it to Governor Umo Eno’s inclusive leadership style and development-oriented governance.

“Akwa Ibom has maintained a very close relationship with the Commission.

“In fact, every board member is eager to participate in visits like this because of the impressive way the government is driving development.”