Rivers: No law mandates Fubara’s immediate resumption – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says no law mandates Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara to resume immediately after his six-month suspension.

On Thursday, the atmosphere in the state was that of joy as residents trooped out in anticipation of the governor’s return. However, Fubara’s absence from the government house became a source of concern.

While appearing on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’, Wike stated that governance does not tie an individual to a physical office.

“There is no law that says Fubara must resume today (Thursday). He is a governor. I don’t understand the way we operate.

“I was sworn in today, for example; it does not mean I will go to work tomorrow. You don’t know what my programmes are; you don’t know what the governor has scheduled to do; you don’t know where he is.

“Governance does not mean you must be in the office governing; no, it is not true. Do you know whether he is in Abuja doing one thing or the other?”