By Sunday Ani

A former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Sir Jude Idimogu, has appealed to the reinstated Gov. Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers to put the past behind him and take urgent steps to entrench lasting peace in the state.

Idimogu, who is also the deputy leader of Ndigbo in Lagos APC called on all stakeholders to guard the peace that has been restored in the state.

The lawmaker, who represented Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 02 from 2015 to 2023, commended President Bola Tinubu for being a man of his words, reinstating Fubara as governor of the state.

Tinubu had, on March 18, proclaimed an emergency rule in Rivers, following a lingering political crisis in the state.

The crisis, caused by power tussle between Fubara and his predecessor, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr Nyesome Wike, created political tension in the state, leading to the emergency rule declaration.