Rivers: Fubara’s brother declares guber ambition, pledges one-term tenure

Blessing Fubara Senior, the brother of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, has announced his intention to contest the gubernatorial election in the state.

Fubara, who made the declaration ahead of the party’s primary election, disclosed that he will contest under the Nigerian Democratic Congress (ADC).

He promised to serve for only one term if elected, describing himself as a “ready, competent and energetic” candidate committed to restoring peace, stability and economic prosperity in Rivers State.

According to Fubara, Rivers has been plagued by economic decline and loss of dignity. He emphasised the need for a collective political “uprising” to reclaim its lost standing.

“I am addressing you today on the occasion of the Nigerian Democratic Party, Nigerian Democratic Congress Party primary elections across states of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We are standing on a ground competent, reliable and reputable to restore the soul of Nigeria and restore the soul of Rivers State.

“The case of the political happenings in Rivers State cannot be overemphasised. The people are feeling for this purpose.

“We have lost opportunities. We have lost investments. We have lost our dignity as a people. We have lost our pride as Rivers people.”

“Therefore, it is time for a total uprising, for us to make a statement across party lines, across our ethnic and political sentiments, to take over our states and return our dear Rivers State to the zenith of the state as it was known as the treasure base of the nation that was characterised with steaming and booming economic prosperity, people’s community investment advantages.

“Today, we see a River State that is distressed. Today, we see a River State that is shortchanged. Today, we see a River State that seems almost like a conquered state. No, we are not a conquered people,” Fubara said.

“I’m calling on my 2 million fans across the 23 local governments of River State that are carrying party holders of the Nigerian Democratic Congress to all come in mass, stand at your polling units, stand at your wards, make a statement for us to reclaim the soul of our dear River State.

“We have vowed to you to keep the peaceful existence of the political rotation of River State according to our founding fathers by our districts. The River Southeast Senatorial District must complete their 8-year tenure.

“Therefore, I have vowed to do just a 4-year one-term tenure to bring the expected prosperity and development in River State.

“When that is done, we will stand with all of our capacity and paraphernalia of office to support our next brother who will come from the next senatorial district,” he added.