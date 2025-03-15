The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has thrown a jab at Rivers Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, saying the latter is down and there is more to come for him.

Fubara has been embroiled in a political beef with his predecessor, and Wike pulled no punches when he criticised him for “surrounding himself with people who wanted to be governor.”

While giving a speech at the grand reception in his honour by the Kalabari people of the state on Saturday, Wike stated that those around Fubara give him bad advice, which he said is meant to destroy him.

“You (Fubara) surrounded yourself with people who wanted to be governor, whom I said ‘no’, these people don’t mean well for Rivers State.’

“They are the ones surrounding you, giving you advice. Do you think you will succeed? They will give bad advice, and look at what bad advice is doing to you.

“You are already down 2-0, and there’s more to come. They come there and abuse me, and you are happy; you don’t know it is you they want to destroy,” Wike stated.