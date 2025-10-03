From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A property firm, Houses For Africa Nigeria Ltd has admitted filing a suit against the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) over the recent unlawful demolition of structures in high brow River Park Estate.

The firm which denounced claims by one Kojo Mensah that he did not authourise such action filed by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Anthony Malik.

In a statement yesterday, the management of Houses for Africa Nigeria Ltd further clarified that Kojo Mensah, one of the three Ghanaians and their counsel, Abu Arome, whose attempt to illegally takeover the company in 2024, has led to the filing of a 26-count charge against them before the FCT High Court, have no authority to issue disclaimer in matters pertaining the company, insisting they are are unrepentant.

The property developer further stated in a release that it duly authorized the legal firm of Anthony. A Malik, (SAN) to file the suit between Paulo Homes Ltd & Anor vs FCT Minister & Anor.

The firm expressed dismay that persons who are facing criminal charges are still the ones issuing press releases trying to disclaim bonafide Directors and duly authorised lawyers working with Houses For Africa Ltd.

“They are impostors, doing everything humanly possible to evade arraignment in the law court over alleged corporate forgery, impersonation etc, Houses For Africa stated.

It therefore advised the public against transacting any business with the Ghanaians in respect of River Park Estate, Houses For Africa and Jonahcapital Nigeria Ltd pending the determination of the criminal charge which has been taken over by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

The firm wondered why persons who are facing a 26-count criminal charge at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, sitting in Gwarimpa, are the ones calling rightful owners of the property company impostors.

Management of Houses For Africa was reacting to a report purportedly issued by one Kojo Mensah, 2nd defendant in the criminal charge calling out and warning Anthony Malik (SAN), over the suit he filed in court on behalf of Houses For Africa Ltd, against unlawful demolitions at River Park Estate.

A Director in Houses for Africa and founder of Jonahcapital Nigeria Ltd, Dr Adeniran Ogunmuyiwa had recently issued a statement were he stated that he authorised Anthony Maliki (SAN) and Oluwabunmi Adebiyi to file the suit against the FCT Minister over illegal demolitions at River Park Estate.

.