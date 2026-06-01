Rising insecurity: Ajadi urges Tinubu to resign

Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has strongly criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the worsening security situation in Nigeria, particularly following the recent abduction of residents in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, insisting that the Federal Government must take full responsibility for the protection of citizens.

Ajadi, while reacting to the growing wave of kidnappings and violent crimes across the Southwest, said the continued insecurity in several parts of the country raises serious concerns about the effectiveness of the nation’s security structure and leadership.

According to him, no government can claim success when citizens live in fear of abduction, attacks, banditry, and other violent crimes.

“Any president who cannot secure his citizens is not worth being president,” Ajadi declared.

The APM candidate for Oyo Central Senatorial District further called on President Tinubu to take responsibility for the worsening security situation, arguing that Nigerians deserve a government capable of guaranteeing the safety of lives and property.

“Resign honourably now, Mr President. The money gathered through the removal of fuel subsidy has not been effectively used to curb insecurity,” he said.

Ajadi expressed concern over the recent abduction incident in Oriire Local Government Area near Ogbomoso, describing it as another painful reminder of the security challenges confronting ordinary Nigerians despite repeated assurances from the Federal Government.

He argued that the incident also validates concerns previously raised by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State regarding the limitations faced by state governors in combating insecurity.

Referencing Makinde’s remarks, Ajadi noted that the governor had publicly explained that although governors are often described as chief security officers of their states, they do not possess direct operational control over the military and other critical security agencies.

Ajadi recalled Makinde’s position that governors can only request military intervention through the Federal Government and do not have constitutional authority to command security formations independently.

According to Ajadi, the governor’s statement exposes a major weakness in Nigeria’s security architecture, where state governments are held accountable by citizens for security failures despite lacking direct control over key security institutions.

He maintained that the increasing cases of kidnapping across the Southwest demonstrate the urgent need for the Federal Government to strengthen security operations, improve intelligence gathering, and provide greater support to states battling criminal activities.

Ajadi also stressed that the sacrifices being made by local security outfits and state authorities would produce greater results if there were stronger collaboration among security agencies, faster emergency response systems, and greater decentralisation of security operations.

He warned that insecurity is gradually becoming one of the greatest threats to economic development, agriculture, education, investment, and social stability across Nigeria.

According to him, no economy can prosper in an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty.

“Without good security, no business will thrive. Investors will not bring their money into an environment where lives and investments are not protected. Farmers cannot safely cultivate their lands, traders cannot move their goods freely, and businesses cannot expand where criminal activities are allowed to flourish,” Ajadi said.

He noted that the continued rise in kidnappings, banditry, and violent attacks has discouraged investment in many parts of the country and has negatively affected productivity and job creation.

Ajadi urged the Federal Government to move beyond political statements and implement practical measures capable of restoring public confidence in the nation’s security system.

Among the measures he recommended are the recruitment of more security personnel, deployment of modern surveillance technology, strengthening of intelligence networks, improved welfare packages for security officers, enhanced border security, and closer cooperation between federal security agencies and state-backed security outfits.

He also advocated tougher sanctions against criminal elements and corrupt security personnel who aid criminal activities.

According to him, any security officer found collaborating with kidnappers, bandits, or other criminal groups should be immediately arrested, thoroughly investigated, prosecuted, and subjected to the full weight of the law to serve as a deterrent to others.

Ajadi further called for reforms that would empower states to have greater involvement in security management, while ensuring coordination with federal authorities.

He said residents in rural areas, farmers, traders, students, and travellers are increasingly becoming vulnerable to criminal elements, creating fear and uncertainty among the population.

“The safety of Nigerians must remain the foremost responsibility of government. Citizens should not have to live under the constant threat of kidnapping, banditry, and violent attacks,” he added.

The recent abduction in Oriire Local Government Area has generated widespread concern across Oyo State and the Southwest, with many residents calling for stronger security measures and immediate action to secure the release of the victims.

For Ajadi, however, the incident represents more than an isolated crime. According to him, it reflects a broader national security crisis that requires decisive leadership, structural reforms, improved intelligence gathering, stronger law enforcement institutions, and a renewed commitment by government at all levels to protect the lives and property of Nigerians.