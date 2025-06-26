By John Ogunsemore

US President Donald Trump on Thursday publicly denounced the ongoing corruption trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, labelling it a “ridiculous witch hunt” in a Truth Social post.

This comes a day after he criticised Netanyahu’s administration for launching aerial strikes on Iran after a ceasefire went into effect.

In his post, Trump, who is no stranger to criminal charges and convictions, praised Netanyahu as a “Great War Time Prime Minister” and a “Warrior” for Israel in the recent conflict with Iran, which targeted the Islamic republic’s nuclear facilities.

Trump claimed the operation eliminated a major nuclear threat to Israel, describing it as a feat “nobody thought was possible.”

He argued that Netanyahu’s leadership during the operation demonstrated unparalleled strength and dedication to Israel, making the continuation of the corruption trial an unjust travesty.

“Bibi and I just went through HELL together, fighting a very tough and brilliant longtime enemy of Israel, Iran, and Bibi could not have been better, sharper, or stronger in his LOVE for the incredible Holy Land.

“Anybody else would have suffered losses, embarrassment, and chaos! Bibi Netanyahu was a WARRIOR, like perhaps no other Warrior in the History of Israel, and the result was something that nobody thought was possible, a complete elimination of potentially one of the biggest and most powerful Nuclear Weapons anywhere in the World, and it was going to happen, SOON!

“We were fighting, literally, for the Survival of Israel, and there is nobody in Israel’s History that fought harder or more competently than Bibi Netanyahu,” Trump said.

The Israeli PM’s trial, which began in May 2020, involves charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust across three cases, known as Case 1000, Case 2000, and Case 4000.

The allegations include accepting lavish gifts, such as cigars and champagne, and attempting to influence media coverage in exchange for political favors.

Netanyahu has consistently denied the charges, calling them politically motivated.

Trump echoed this sentiment, dismissing the accusations as trivial and demanding the “unfair” trial be “cancelled immediately” or that Netanyahu receive a pardon.

“I just learned that Bibi has been summoned to Court on Monday for the continuation of this long-running politically motivated case,” Trump wrote.

“Such a WITCH HUNT, for a man who has given so much, is unthinkable to me.”

He further claimed that the United States, under his influence, “saved Israel” and should now “save Bibi Netanyahu” from what he called a “Horror Show” of justice.

The trial, the first of a sitting Israeli prime minister, has polarised Israel for years, with supporters arguing it distracts from Netanyahu’s leadership during critical times, while critics insist accountability is essential.