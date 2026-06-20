Rice production threatened as Kebbi battles Quelea birds invasion

By Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has raised the alarm over the invasion of migratory quelea birds in five local government areas of the state, warning that the infestation poses a serious threat to dry-season rice production.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Shehu Mu’azu, disclosed this during a press conference held at his office in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

According to the commissioner, the affected local government areas are Argungu, Gwandu, Birnin Kebbi, Kalgo and Bunza. He added that reports of bird activity have also been received from Augie Local Government Area.

Mu’azu said the invasion occurred within the last 72 hours and has already caused significant damage to farmlands, particularly early-planted rice fields in fadama areas.

“I have called this press conference to update the public on the state government’s response to the recent Quelea quelea infestation affecting farmlands across several local government areas.

“Migratory quelea birds have invaded fadama areas in Argungu, Gwandu, Birnin Kebbi, Kalgo, Bunza and Augie LGAs. These birds move in massive flocks and can destroy an entire hectare of grain within hours. Our field assessments indicate that dry-season rice production is under serious threat, with considerable damage already recorded in some early-planted fields,” he said.

The commissioner acknowledged the concerns of farmers and assured them that the government was taking decisive steps to protect their livelihoods and ensure food security.

“We understand the anxiety this situation is causing our farmers, but we assure them that the government will live up to its responsibility to safeguard livelihoods and agricultural productivity,” he added.

Mu’azu revealed that Governor Nasir Idris immediately directed the Ministry of Agriculture to activate its emergency response plan following reports of the infestation.

As part of the response, agricultural extension officers and crop protection personnel have been deployed to conduct surveillance, map affected areas and monitor bird movements on a daily basis.

“We have also established a reporting hotline to enable farmers to report sightings in real time,” he said.

The commissioner disclosed that the state had procured Fenthion 5EC and commenced ground-control operations, which have yielded encouraging results.

In addition, the government has engaged an experienced aerial surveillance and pest-control company to carry out aerial spraying operations.