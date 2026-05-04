Returning to Lagos assembly brings loads of benefits – Desmond Elliott tells constituents

04 May 2026 8:13 am WAT

John Ogunsemore By
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Desmond Elliot

Elliott

Member representing Surulere Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Desmond Elliot said it is in the best interest of his constituents to allow him a fourth term in the assembly.

Elliott stated this in a Sunday statement after picking up his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

SunOnline reports that the actor-cum-politician is facing stiff opposition from former Special Adviser on housing to the Governor, Barakat Odunuga-Bakare, in the race to secure the APC ticket.

Elliott said granting him a fourth term would automatically make him a ranking member of the assembly and attract immense benefits to the constituency.

He said, “May I state here that my going back makes me automatically a ranking member and loads of benefits come to our constituency as a result of this feat.

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“By the grace of God almighty I become one of the oldest members in the house and in a structure where the older members are given priority concentration we can be rest assured surulere will benefit immensely.”

He emphasised that his decision was not borne out of personal ambition but a commitment to serve the constituency.

“This decision is borne out of a continued commitment to serve, to consolidate on the progress we have made together, and to further advance the collective aspirations of our people.

“I remain deeply grateful for the trust, encouragement, and solidarity you have shown me over the years,” he stated.

He expressed appreciation to party leaders in Surulere Local Government, ward executives, community leaders, youth groups, women associations, and stakeholders across Lagos State and beyond for their support and urged them to back his fourth term bid.

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