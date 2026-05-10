Retiring executive set to fight youth drug crisis with N1.2bn

By Ugochukwu Ibezim

As drug abuse tightens its grip on Nigerian youths, a retiring Oil and Gas Industry executive has committed to redirect the next phase of her life toward rehabilitation, recovery, and hope for vulnerable young people battling addiction.

In this regard, the Founder of Lifted Life Rehabilitation Centre, Rev. (Mrs.) Helen Nkwo, is set to officially launch the construction of a purpose-built rehabilitation facility,marking a major intervention in Nigeria’s worsening substance abuse crisis.

The launch event, scheduled to be held on May 30, 2026, the Swiss International Hotel, Lagos, just days after Mrs. Nkwo’s retirement, following nearly 35 years of professional service.

Rather than settling into retirement, Nkwo says she is dedicating her experience, resources, and influence to tackling one of Nigeria’s most urgent but under-addressed social challenges — youth addiction and substance abuse.

According to data from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), cited by the Centre in a statement, about 13.6 percent of secondary school students in Nigeria have experimented with drugs, while 6.9 percent are active users. Nationally, an estimated 14.3 million Nigerians are involved in drug use.

Against this backdrop, Lifted Life says the proposed rehabilitation facility will provide comprehensive addiction recovery services, mental health and psychosocial support, vocational training, and reintegration programmes aimed at helping recovering youths to rebuild their lives.

The Centre also raised concern over the shortage of rehabilitation facilities in Lagos State, especially for women, noting that the state currently lacks a dedicated female rehabilitation centre while existing male-focused facilities remain overstretched.

Mrs. Nkwo said the new facility is designed to bridge that gap and create a structured environment where young people struggling with addiction can access recovery support without stigma. The rehabilitation project is estimated to cost ₦1.2 billion.

Despite operating without a permanent facility, Lifted Life says it has already completed six seasons of rehabilitation programmes, supporting between 400 and 500 young people, with more than 70 reportedly fully rehabilitated and reintegrated into society through counselling, mentorship, and structured recovery interventions.

The May 30 launch is expected to bring together corporate organisations, development agencies, NGOs, schools as well as community stakeholders as the Centre seeks strategic partnerships and financial support for the project.

Areas identified for collaboration include sponsorship for the construction project, support for mental health and recovery programmes, vocational empowerment initiatives, and technical partnerships.

Lifted Life Rehabilitation Centre described the initiative as part of its broader mission to prevent drug abuse, support recovery, and advocate policies that empower individuals affected by substance abuse across Nigeria.