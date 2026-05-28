Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has urged Muslims who are able to acquire sacrificial animals to remember the vulnerable groups living among them.

In his Eid-el-Kabir message to the people of the state, the governor said the appeal became necessary so as to bring soccer to vulnerable groups in the state.

He noted that although the state government had provided sacrificial animals to vulnerable groups, those who acquired sacrificial animals should also share their meat with vulnerable groups.

“Sharing your meat with vulnerable groups apart from attracting rewards from Almighty Allah, will give them a sense of belonging.

“During Eid festivities, we are encouraged to show love and care for one another, especially our neighbours,” he said.

Governor Aliyu reminded Muslims that Islam stipulates a sharing formula for sacrificial meat and urged them to adhere to it in the interest of humanity.

“The well-to-do among us need to emulate the state government in supporting the less privileged, the needy, IDPs, and persons living with disabilities,” he said.

He added that the state government spends huge sums annually assisting Muslim clerics, the needy, IDPs, and persons living with disabilities to enable them celebrate Eid-el-Kabir with ease.

“As Muslims, we have to be helpful and supportive to one another, especially in times of need such as this,” the governor stated.

Governor Aliyu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring the welfare of the people of the state.

He also appealed to residents to use the Eid prayer sessions to pray for an end to insecurity affecting some parts of the state, while reassuring them of his administration’s determination to curb banditry.

The governor further appealed to the people of the state to continue praying for the success of the present administration in delivering democratic dividends across Sokoto State.

He also reminded Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia to pray fervently for Nigeria to overcome its numerous challenges.

Governor Aliyu prayed for a peaceful and successful Eid-el-Kabir celebration.