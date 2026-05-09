Rema set for 2026 World Cup opening ceremony performance

By Seyi Babalola

Afrobeats star Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema, will perform at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony.

In an Instagram post, FIFA announced the artists who will perform at the occasion.

The list of artists includes American rapper Future, Katy Perry, Brazilian singer Anitta, South African sensation Tyla, and K-pop diva LISA, in addition to Rema.

According to FIFA, the selected artists represent the cultural diversity and impact of the United States.

“The Opening Ceremony in Los Angeles, the world’s entertainment capital, represents the extraordinary scale of what the FIFA World Cup 2026 will become,” FIFA wrote.

“Global superstars Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema, and Tyla will headline the celebrations in Los Angeles, with additional world-renowned artists still to be announced.

“This lineup of artists reflects the cultural diversity of the United States and the vibrance of its many diasporas, highlighting the nation’s rich influence on music, entertainment, and pop culture while showcasing the power of music to bring people together across the country.”