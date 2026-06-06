‎Rebuilding The Broken Walls: Prof Ortuanya’s policy-driven reforms for institutional renewal and global relevance at UNN

By ‎Kelechi Elijah Nnamani, PhD

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‎The University of Nigeria, founded over six decades ago, emerged from the visionary aspiration of its founding fathers to establish a world-class institution of higher learning that would serve as a centre of academic excellence, innovation, and human development, as well as a catalyst for societal transformation. Guided by its enduring philosophy of “restoring the dignity of man,” the University has evolved into one of Africa’s foremost institutions of higher learning, fostering intellectual inquiry, scientific advancement, and the development of human capital across diverse disciplines. Its enduring legacy is reflected in the accomplishments of its alumni and its significant contributions to national development, regional advancement, and global scholarship.

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‎Successive administrations have sustained and strengthened this founding vision through strategic investments in academic programmes, research, infrastructure development, and institutional growth. These efforts have enhanced the University’s capacity to respond to emerging national and global challenges while maintaining its commitment to excellence in teaching, research, innovation, and community service. Consequently, the University has retained its status as a leading centre of learning and scholarship, producing graduates and research outputs that continue to make meaningful contributions to society.

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‎Notwithstanding these achievements, several strategic opportunities that ordinarily accrue to globally engaged universities have remained insufficiently harnessed. While the University possesses immense intellectual capital, a distinguished academic reputation, and a rich institutional heritage, opportunities for enhanced international research funding, global academic partnerships, staff and student mobility, international student recruitment, innovation commercialization, and strategic resource mobilization have not been fully maximized. Likewise, the University’s visibility within international academic networks and global higher education platforms has remained below its considerable potential.

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‎The inability to fully realize these opportunities is attributable, in part, to the absence of comprehensive policy frameworks in certain strategic areas and implementation gaps within some existing institutional policies. Although numerous initiatives have been undertaken over the years to promote institutional development and academic excellence, the lack of clearly articulated guidelines, implementation structures, measurable performance indicators, and effective monitoring mechanisms has occasionally resulted in fragmented efforts, institutional inconsistencies, and missed opportunities for sustainable impact. In some instances, these deficiencies have constrained the University’s ability to proactively respond to emerging opportunities and challenges within the rapidly evolving global higher education environment.

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‎The consequences have been significant. They have limited the University’s capacity to maximize the benefits of internationalization, weakened institutional competitiveness, reduced opportunities for strategic collaborations and external funding, and impeded the systematic integration of global best practices into teaching, research, innovation, and community engagement. In an increasingly interconnected and knowledge-driven world, these challenges underscore the necessity of deliberate reforms founded upon sound governance, strategic planning, and robust policy frameworks capable of guiding institutional development and ensuring accountability.

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‎A turning point in the University’s quest for institutional renewal emerged with the assumption of office of the 16th Vice-Chancellor, Professor Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, in August 2025. Prior to his emergence as Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ortuanya had undertaken a careful assessment of the University’s institutional landscape, identifying longstanding challenges relating to infrastructure deficits, governance effectiveness, policy gaps, research competitiveness, international visibility, and resource mobilization.

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‎As a distinguished Professor of Law with a profound appreciation of the role of legal and policy frameworks in driving institutional transformation, Professor Ortuanya recognized that sustainable progress could only be achieved through deliberate reforms anchored on sound governance, strategic planning, accountability, and effective policy implementation. His vision for the University was therefore informed by a commitment to addressing longstanding institutional deficiencies while repositioning the institution to respond effectively to contemporary national and global realities.

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‎In his inaugural address to the University community, Professor Ortuanya issued a compelling call for collective responsibility and institutional renewal. Drawing inspiration from the biblical account of Nehemiah’s reconstruction of the walls of Jerusalem, he urged members of the University community to unite in rebuilding the “broken walls” of the University of Nigeria. This call represented more than a symbolic appeal; it articulated a strategic agenda for restoring institutional excellence, strengthening governance structures, revitalizing academic and research productivity, enhancing global engagement, and reaffirming the University’s historic mission as a leading centre of learning, innovation, and service.

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‎Within less than one year of assuming office, the Vice-Chancellor’s commitment to institutional renewal and policy-driven governance has translated into concrete and measurable outcomes. Recognizing that sustainable transformation must be anchored on robust governance and regulatory frameworks, the Vice-Chancellor facilitated the development of seven new policies and the comprehensive review of one existing policy, thereby laying a solid foundation for improved administration, accountability, innovation, and global competitiveness.

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‎The policy initiatives include the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Policy, Public Information, Communication and Social Media Management Policy, Research Policy, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Policy, Whistle-Blowing Policy, Internationalization Policy, Safeguarding Policy for Women and Young Adults, and the reviewed Health, Safety, Environment and Waste Management Policy. Collectively, these policy instruments address critical dimensions of institutional governance and provide the framework necessary for advancing the University’s strategic aspirations in an increasingly dynamic and competitive higher education landscape.

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‎The Public-Private Partnership Policy establishes a framework for leveraging external investments and collaborations to enhance infrastructure development, resource mobilization, and institutional sustainability. The Public Information, Communication and Social Media Management Policy promotes effective communication, reputation management, information dissemination, and responsible digital engagement. The Research Policy seeks to strengthen the University’s research ecosystem through the promotion of innovation, research integrity, interdisciplinary collaboration, and impactful scholarship.

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‎Similarly, the Information and Communication Technology Policy provides a framework for digital transformation, technology integration, data governance, and the modernization of academic and administrative processes. The Whistle-Blowing Policy reinforces transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct through secure mechanisms for reporting misconduct and protecting individuals who act in the public interest. The Safeguarding Policy for Women and Young Adults establishes institutional mechanisms for protection, inclusion, dignity, and well-being, while the Health, Safety, Environment and Waste Management Policy promotes a safe, healthy, environmentally sustainable, and conducive learning and working environment.

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‎Beyond regulatory compliance, these policy reforms represent a deliberate effort to institutionalize best practices, strengthen governance structures, improve operational efficiency, mitigate institutional risks, and align the University with contemporary global standards. Their approval during the 297th Regular Meeting of the Governing Council of the University of Nigeria held from 18–19 December 2025 marked a significant milestone in the University’s ongoing journey of institutional renewal and transformation.

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‎Of particular significance among these policy instruments is the Internationalization Policy of the University of Nigeria, developed by the current Director of International Collaborations as a strategic framework for advancing the University’s global engagement agenda. The Policy was conceived in recognition of the fact that internationalization has become an indispensable component of contemporary higher education and a critical driver of academic excellence, research productivity, institutional visibility, innovation, and competitiveness.

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Prior to the development of this Policy, the University’s international engagements, though commendable in several respects, were largely undertaken without the benefit of a comprehensive institutional framework capable of providing strategic direction, coordination, implementation standards, and performance benchmarks. Consequently, opportunities for maximizing the benefits of international partnerships, staff and student mobility, international research collaborations, academic exchanges, foreign grants and endowments, joint degree programmes, and global institutional branding were not fully harnessed.

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‎These limitations had important implications for the University’s global positioning. While the University of Nigeria possesses the intellectual capital, historical prestige, and academic reputation necessary to compete favourably on the international stage, the absence of a clearly articulated internationalization framework constrained its ability to systematically attract international students and scholars, expand strategic alliances with foreign institutions, enhance participation in global research networks, and increase its visibility within international academic rankings and knowledge ecosystems.

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‎The Internationalization Policy addresses these challenges by providing a coherent framework for integrating international, intercultural, and global dimensions into the University’s core functions of teaching, research, innovation, and community service. It establishes clear institutional objectives, governance structures, implementation mechanisms, and accountability measures for managing and expanding the University’s international engagements.

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‎Specifically, the Policy seeks to foster stronger external engagement through mutually beneficial partnerships with foreign universities, research institutions, diplomatic missions, international organizations, development agencies, multinational corporations, and global knowledge networks. It provides a strategic roadmap for enhancing academic diplomacy, facilitating staff and student exchanges, promoting collaborative research and publications, attracting international funding opportunities, supporting transnational education initiatives, and strengthening the University’s global reputation.

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‎Furthermore, the Policy recognizes internationalization not merely as an external activity but as a transformative process capable of enriching the academic experience of students and staff, promoting cross-cultural understanding, facilitating knowledge transfer, and positioning the University as an active contributor to the global exchange of ideas and solutions. Through its effective implementation, the University is better positioned to leverage international partnerships and collaborations as catalysts for academic distinction, research innovation, institutional growth, and sustainable development.

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‎The foregoing developments provide compelling evidence that the administration of Professor Simon Uchenna Ortuanya is firmly committed to rebuilding, reforming, and repositioning the University of Nigeria as a world-class institution capable of competing favourably within the global higher education landscape. Rather than pursuing short-term visibility, the administration has adopted a deliberate and strategic approach anchored on governance reforms, policy development, infrastructure renewal, academic advancement, research enhancement, and international engagement.

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‎Within less than one year in office, the Vice-Chancellor has demonstrated a clear commitment to addressing longstanding institutional challenges through practical and sustainable interventions. These include the development and approval of critical institutional policies, the strengthening of governance mechanisms, the revitalization of academic and administrative processes, the expansion of international collaborations, the promotion of research and innovation, and the initiation of infrastructure projects aimed at improving the teaching, learning, and working environment across the University.

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‎More importantly, these interventions are not isolated achievements but integral components of a broader vision for institutional renewal. They reflect a recognition that restoring the University of Nigeria to its rightful position among leading global institutions requires sustained investments in people, policies, infrastructure, technology, research, and international partnerships. The reforms currently being undertaken are therefore designed not merely to address immediate concerns but to establish a durable foundation for long-term institutional excellence and competitiveness.

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‎The administration readily acknowledges the enormity of the challenges confronting the University, many of which have accumulated over several decades. Nevertheless, the progress already recorded within a relatively short period demonstrates a strong resolve to confront these challenges through strategic leadership, collective action, and a commitment to continuous improvement. The ultimate objective remains the creation of a conducive environment for teaching, learning, research, innovation, and service, while restoring the prestige, relevance, and global standing of the University of Nigeria.

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‎As the University continues on this path of renewal, the support and constructive engagement of all stakeholders remain indispensable. The task of rebuilding a great institution is a collective responsibility that transcends individual administrations and requires the commitment of staff, students, alumni, partners, and friends of the University. In the spirit of the Vice-Chancellor’s inaugural call, all stakeholders are invited to join in the noble task of rebuilding the “broken walls” of the University of Nigeria and advancing its historic mission of restoring the dignity of man through teaching, research, innovation, and service to humanity.

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Dr. Kelechi Elijah Nnamani serves as the Director of International Collaborations and is a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Political Science and Diplomacy, University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

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