Raymond Anthony Aleogho Dokpesi: Voice that refused to die

By Christopher Ebuetse

Today, and indeed every day, Nigeria remembers High Chief Dr. Raymond Anthony Aleogho Dokpesi, OFR — a man whose life was not merely lived but poured out in service to nationhood, democracy, media freedom and humanity.

Some men pass through history. Others leave footprints upon it. Raymond Dokpesi carved his name into the soul of Nigeria.

A polished maritime engineer with a doctorate degree and an uncommon brilliance of mind, Dokpesi first distinguished himself in the maritime sector, where his reforms and innovations transformed the industry and earned him admiration from both government and workers alike. Wherever he stood, excellence followed. Whatever he touched, progress answered.

Yet destiny had prepared him for something greater.

He left the maritime world and stepped into broadcasting — and there he became a colossus. A giant. A light-bearer in an era overshadowed by fear, censorship, and military intimidation.

Today, as Nigeria celebrates Democracy Day, it is impossible to speak of democracy without remembering the man who risked everything to defend it.

Dr. Raymond Dokpesi did not flee when darkness descended upon Nigeria in 1993. While many escaped across borders to save their lives, Dokpesi stayed. He stood his ground like an iroko tree in the midst of a violent storm — battered, threatened, persecuted, yet unshaken.

Armed not with guns, but with truth.

Armed not with violence, but with courage.

Through Raypower 100.5 FM and Africa Independent Television (AIT), he turned the microphone into a weapon against tyranny and transformed broadcasting into the heartbeat of resistance. At a time when government-owned stations dictated what Nigerians should think, hear and believe, Dokpesi dared to give the people a voice.

And for that, he suffered.

His stations were attacked.

His life was threatened.

His businesses were targeted.

But still, he refused to bow.

He believed that freedom of speech was not a privilege granted by rulers, but a birthright belonging to the people.

He believed democracy was worth fighting for.

He believed Nigeria deserved better.

What manner of man risks comfort, wealth, influence and life itself for a people who may never fully appreciate his sacrifice?

That man was Raymond Dokpesi.

How symbolic — almost divine — that he passed away on May 29, 2023, the very day Nigeria celebrated Democracy Day. It was as though history itself paused to salute one of its finest defenders. A patriot departed on the nation’s democratic anniversary — the same democracy he helped nurture with sweat, sacrifice and unwavering conviction.

Coincidence?

No.

Providence speaks in moments like this.

Dr. Dokpesi’s contributions were not confined to politics and broadcasting alone. His fingerprints remain boldly imprinted across sports, entertainment, diplomacy and Nigeria’s economic visibility before the world.

When Nigeria risked global embarrassment over the hosting and broadcasting of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2009, Dokpesi rose to the occasion like a statesman burdened by patriotism. While others saw impossibility, he saw responsibility.

His concern was simple: “What will the world say about Nigeria?”

And so, he stepped forward.

Through DAAR Communications Plc, he deployed world-class broadcast infrastructure that stunned FIFA officials and placed Nigeria on the global media map. During equipment inspections, FIFA officials reportedly described DAAR Communications as possessing some of the most sophisticated broadcast equipment they had seen anywhere in the world.

That singular intervention rescued Nigeria from international ridicule and projected the nation as capable, competent and globally relevant.

Yet today, one must ask with pain:

Did Nigeria truly honour him for this sacrifice?

Did the nation celebrate the man who consistently chose Nigeria when others chose self-preservation? History must never become ungrateful.

Dr. Raymond Dokpesi was among the very first Nigerians to challenge the suffocating monopoly of state-controlled broadcasting. In 1993, when the military government controlled every microphone and every narrative, he founded Raypower FM — Nigeria’s first private radio station.

It was revolutionary.

It was dangerous.

It was almost unthinkable.

The military swiftly ordered the station shut down. Fear spread everywhere. Many would have surrendered permanently.

But not Dokpesi.

He fought back.

And because he fought, Nigeria’s broadcasting industry was liberated. Today, countless private radio and television stations exist because one man dared to challenge a system designed to silence the people.

One man stood in the gap.

One man refused to retreat.

One man carried a nation’s democratic hunger upon his shoulders.

Even during the controversial third-term agenda debate, Dokpesi once again placed national interest above personal safety. Against immense pressure, threats and intimidation, AIT insisted on broadcasting the National Assembly proceedings live to Nigerians.

He understood something powerful:

Democracy dies in darkness, but survives in transparency.

That historic broadcast helped awaken national consciousness and strengthened resistance against constitutional manipulation.

Again and again, Raymond Dokpesi stood where courage was required most.

He gave platforms to voices others feared.

He amplified truth when silence was safer.

He opened the airwaves to patriots like the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, despite intense pressure from military authorities. His media empire became the sanctuary of democratic resistance.

Today, Nigeria’s entertainment industry shines globally. Nigerian music echoes across continents. Nollywood commands international recognition. But many forget that one of the earliest architects who gave these industries visibility, oxygen, and national promotion was Raymond Dokpesi.

He believed in Nigerian talent before the world applauded it.

He believed in Nigeria before Nigeria believed in itself.

Dr. Raymond Dokpesi was not just a broadcaster.

He was a nation-builder.

Not just a businessman.

A patriot.

Not just a media mogul.

A movement.

He dreamed Nigeria.

He breathed Nigeria.

He carried Nigeria in his heart like a sacred burden.

The late Dr. Frederick Fasehun once described him as a phenomenon — a man whose touch transformed vision into gold. Indeed, Dokpesi was larger than titles, larger than politics, larger than personal ambition.

He belonged to history.

And now, history owes him remembrance.

This is therefore a clarion call to the Federal Government of Nigeria and to every lover of democracy: honor High Chief Dr. Raymond Anthony Aleogho Dokpesi, OFR.

Honor the man who stood when others fled.

Honor the voice that defended the voiceless.

Honor the patriot who laid his life on the altar of democracy.

Honor the dreamer who believed Nigeria could become great.

For nations that forget their heroes slowly bury their own future.

May the soul of this great son of Africa continue to rest in peace.

And may Nigeria never forget the man who gave her a voice.

• Ebuetse is a broadcaster, writer, author and socio/political commentator on national issues