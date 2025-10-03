From Scholastica Hir Makurdi

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Benue State Council, has issued a stern warning to all individuals in Benue state parading as journalists without belonging to any Chapel to desist from such or risk both disciplinary and legal actions.

The Chairman of NUJ Benue Council, Comrade Bemdoo Ugber, gave this warning in a statement he personally signed and issued on Friday.

Ugber noted that their acts were undermining the integrity and authority of the NUJ and attempting to weaken or discredit the Union’s role as both a professional body and a trade union.

He said the NUJ will no longer tolerate impostors or internal sabotage warning “If you are not a registered member of the Union, you have no legal or moral right to practice as a journalist under the NUJ’s umbrella in Benue State or anywhere in Nigeria.

The statement read “Who is that Medical Doctor practicing without being registered with the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA)?

“Which Lawyer operates in Nigeria without being called to bar or without membership in the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA)?

“So then, why should anyone parade himself or herself as a journalist without being a registered member of the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ, the only recognized professional body and trade union for journalists in Nigeria and Benue in particular?”

The Chairman condemned the activities of those he described as impostors and detractors calling on all chapels to regularize their membership.

He also urged media houses and government agencies to always verify the NUJ status of individuals presenting themselves as journalists.

He further warned that disciplinary and legal actions would be taken against repeat offenders, pledging that the NUJ is committed to defending ethical journalism, professional standards, and the welfare of its members.