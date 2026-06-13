Qatar stun Switzerland with late fightback in World Cup draw

Qatar snatched a dramatic late draw with Switzerland in San Francisco to earn their first ever World Cup point.

Breel Embolo scored the opening goal from the penalty spot after Mahmoud Abunada brought Remo Freuler down in the box.

The Swiss looked to be heading to victory, but Boualem Khoukhi struck in the fifth minute of injury time to earn a famous draw.

Both teams pushed for a winner in the closing stages, but solid defending and missed opportunities ensured the match ended level.

The result leaves Group B finely balanced after Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina also played out a 1-1 draw in the group’s opening fixture.

Switzerland will now turn their attention to their next group match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, while Qatar face Canada in what could prove a crucial encounter in the race for a place in the knockout rounds.

The draw means both sides remain unbeaten, but neither will be entirely satisfied after missing the chance to gain an early advantage in the group.