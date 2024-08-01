PSC promotes 7194 Police Inspectors to ASP

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Service Commission(PSC), has approved the promotion of seven thousand, one hundred and Ninety four Inspectors of Police to the next rank of Assistant Superintendents of Police, ASP 11.

The Officers were said to be products of the recently concluded Inspectors Board interview which took place in all the Police Zonal Command Headquarters in the country.

Force public relations officer, Olumiyiwa Adejobi, who made this known, said their promotion followed recommendation by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, to the Police Service Commission(PSC).

Adejobi, in a statement said “The newly promoted officers have been charged to put their acquired experience to maximum use in line with the modern standards of policing and discharge their duties in accordance with the provisions of the law.

“The Inspector-General of Police while congratulating the affected officers, reiterated the commitment of the Force under his leadership to improved welfare for officers and men of the Force, and ensuring promotions are timely and merit based.