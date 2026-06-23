PRP dismisses claim Kwankwaso bought 69 nomination forms in Kano

By Lawrence Agbo

The Peoples Redemption Party has dismissed allegations that former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, bought 69 nomination forms from the party in Kano.

The PRP National Chairman, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, described the allegation as false and politically motivated.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE NEWS on Tuesday, Baba-Ahmed said the party’s recognised Kano State leadership had already disowned the claim.

He said there was no basis for the allegation, stressing that the person who claimed to have sold the forms was neither a member nor an official authorised to act on behalf of the party.

“This is complete fiction,” Baba-Ahmed said, adding that the Kano State chairman of the PRP had issued a statement rejecting the allegation.

According to him, Kwankwaso could not have purchased 69 nomination forms from the party because the PRP did not sell forms in Kano under the circumstances being alleged.

Baba-Ahmed said the party had already concluded its nomination process, noting that aspirants had registered, contested in primaries and emerged as candidates more than a month before the controversy surfaced.

He said the claim appeared to have been contrived amid political disagreements in Kano State.

“The man who spoke and said he had sold 69 forms to Kwankwaso is not known to the party at all. He has no position and no authority to sell any forms,” he said.

The PRP chairman said the party was surprised that such an allegation could be made, insisting that its structures remained intact.

He added that the party had overcome attempts from within and outside to destabilise it and remained prepared for future electoral contests.