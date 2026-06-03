Protests spread in Oyo, Ogun, Abuja, Lagos

• NLC, NUT, CSOs, youths demand urgent action

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja, Laide Raheem, Abeokuta, Jude Owuamanam, Jos and Aniekan Aniekan, Calabar

Nigerians from all walks of life, including members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), civil society organisations (CSOs) and concerned youths, yesterday held solidarity rallies across the country to draw attention to the growing security concerns in the education sector, and to call for the immediate and unconditional release of teachers and learners abducted by bandits in Oyo, Borno and other parts of the country.

This is as the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) warned that it may be compelled to withdraw the services of teachers in public schools nationwide if the worsening insecurity in schools and the continued abduction of teachers and learners across the country are not urgently addressed.

The union cited the abduction of seven teachers and 39 pupils/students from schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State on May 15 as well as the kidnapping of over 40 pupils/students from Mussa Primary and Secondary Schools in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State on the same day.

NUT said the victims have remained in captivity for more than two weeks under harsh and inhumane conditions, while their families continue to endure fear, anguish and uncertainty.

The Union also disclosed that two of the abducted teachers in Oyo State had been killed by their captors, describing the development as heartbreaking and unacceptable.

Speaking through a statement jointly signed by its National President, Titus Amba, and Secretary-General, Dr. Clinton Ikpitibo, the union said teachers remain among the few professionals working in remote and vulnerable communities despite difficult working conditions because of their commitment to educating Nigerian children and building the nation.

“It is unimaginable that those who dedicate their lives to the education and future well-being of Nigerian children despite the poor remuneration and working conditions can become victims of such horrific, callous, barbaric and despicable acts,” the union stated.

NUT demanded the immediate, unconditional and safe release of all teachers and learners in captivity across Nigeria, insisting that attacks on teachers and schools must not be normalised.

“An attack on teachers is an attack on education, and an attack on education is an attack on the future of Nigeria,” the union declared.

The union called on the Federal and State Governments, security agencies and other relevant authorities to act swiftly and decisively to rescue all abducted teachers and students and ensure their safe reunion with their families.

“Government should intensify efforts in making sure that our environments, schools, property and lives are safe.

“It is heartbreaking to note that two of our colleagues have been gruesomely murdered in cold blood by the bandits in Oyo State, while the fate of the remaining abductees hangs in the balance.

“We hear the trembling voices of our teachers crying for help from the government and well-meaning Nigerians to secure their release from the kidnappers.”

The NUT national president lamented that every day spent in captivity is another day of pain, trauma and uncertainty for the abducted teachers, learners and their families.

Members of the union displayed placards with such inscriptions as: “No teacher should die in service to humanity”, “Teachers need protection, not condolences”, “Our schools are for learning, not mourning”, among others.

Delta

In Delta State, the solidarity rally to Government House, Asaba, drew hundreds of teachers who marched peacefully to express concern over the worsening security situation and the continued captivity of their colleagues and students.

Chairman of the State Wing of the NUT, Dickson Poubeni, who spoke during the rally, said the union stood firmly in solidarity with the abducted victims and their families and would continue to pursue every lawful avenue to ensure their safe rescue and reunification with their loved ones.

According to him, the abduction of teachers and students represents a direct assault on the nation’s educational system and a threat to the future of Nigerian children.

“Today, we mourn the painful loss of colleagues who have been brutally murdered in cold blood. We also hear the desperate cries of a school principal and a teacher who have passionately appealed to the Federal Government, the Oyo State Government, the NUT, ANCOPSS, and all well-meaning Nigerians to urgently intervene and secure the release of those held captive through constructive engagement with their abductors.

“In view of the continued captivity of our colleagues and learners in the hands of their abductors, with no clear indication of their imminent rescue and safe release, we have joined teachers across the nation to raise our voices and sustain this call until the abducted teacher and learner regains freedom and returns safely to their families,” he stated.

Responding on behalf of the Delta State Government, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Kingsley Emu, reaffirmed the state’s solidarity with the abducted teachers, students, and their families, assuring them that government remained deeply concerned about their plight.

He described kidnapping and banditry as one of the most serious security challenges confronting Nigeria in recent years, stressing that the protection of lives and property remains the foremost constitutional responsibility of government at all levels.

Urgent action

In Abeokuta, Ogun State, protesters marched through major streets brandishing placards with inscriptions such as: “Set our teachers and pupils free,” “Stop attacks on schools,” “Unchain our children, unchain Nigeria’s destiny” and “Government must rise to its security responsibilities.” They also sang solidarity songs while addressing members of the public with megaphones.

Speaking during the protest, the National Chairman of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Yinka Folarin, urged security agencies to intensify efforts to secure the release of the abducted victims and prioritise the protection of lives.

He said the demonstration was also aimed at awakening public consciousness and encouraging citizens to join the fight against violence and terrorism.

“We are not supposed to live in fear in our own country. Government must create an enabling environment, while citizens support efforts to maintain peace and security. Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere, and this is why Nigerians must speak for the voiceless,” Folarin said.

National President of NUT, Titus Amba, represented by the National Vice President, Titilope Adebanjo, lamented that teachers and students now attend school in fear.

He appealed to President Bola Tinubu to treat the situation as a matter of urgency and ensure the immediate release of all abducted persons.

“Ours is an education system under siege. Teachers are afraid, students are afraid. This is not how learning should take place,” he stated.

Ogun State NLC Chairman, Hameed Benco, warned that the protest was a signal to the Federal Government, stressing that more drastic actions could follow if decisive steps were not taken.

Emotional trauma

Ogun State Chairman of NUT, Sewakanu Oladipupo, echoed the call for strengthened security nationwide, describing the period as traumatic for teachers and parents.

Chairman of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives in Ogun State, Adejoke Bello, expressed concern over the psychological and emotional trauma faced by the abducted children, noting that no child should be subjected to such experiences.

The protesters called on all tiers of government to act swiftly to end school abductions and restore confidence in Nigeria’s education system.

In solidarity with teachers who have fallen victim to insecurity, particularly kidnapping, in different parts of the country, members of the Plateau State chapter of the NUT, also marched through major streets in Jos, before proceeding to the Government House, Little Rayfield, where they presented a list of demands to the state government.

“We are here in solidarity with all our members who are victims of kidnapping, especially our members in Borno, Yobe, Plateau, Oyo and other states who are presently in the hands of kidnappers,” the state Chairman, Elisha Haruna, who led the demonstration, said.

He lamented that the worsening security situation had made schools and classrooms unsafe for both teachers and pupils.

“We are urging the Federal Government to take decisive action to address the security challenges confronting teachers because we can no longer feel safe in our classrooms,” he stated.

The teachers also highlighted challenges confronting them in Plateau State, including delayed promotions and inadequate manpower in public schools.

According to them, the issues require urgent government intervention to ensure effective teaching and learning across the state.

“We also have challenges at the local level which we want the state government to address. These include promotion-related issues and the shortage of teachers in our schools,” he added.

Special Adviser to Governor Caleb Mutfwang on Security, Brig. Gen. Gakji Shipi (retd), who received the protesters on behalf of the state government, assured that the state government would study their demands and take necessary steps towards addressing them.

While reiterating the administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of teachers, he said government would not relent in ensuring that peace reigned in the state.

Lifewire

The NUT, Cross River chapter, claimed that many public schools in the state are vulnerable to attacks due to absence of security guards.

The Chairman, Mr Gregory Olayi, made the statement after the solidarity protest in Calabar, said that many public schools in the state were not fenced, and had no security guards.

Olayi said the union’s message to government was blunt: “Education is the life wire of every nation. When education is threatened, the country is threatened. If that sector is attacked to this level, where is our country going?”

The chairman faulted the state government for leaving schools defenseless. “No security men are employed in secondary school or primary school today in our state. We don’t have security people,” he said.

“The public schools operate in wide-open premises, this is a security risk to both the teachers and students.”

He added that critical staff are also missing despite repeated warnings to authorities. “No librarians. No laboratory attendants. No computer people. We’ve reported this to inspectors, zonal education secretaries and coordinating directors. Nothing has been done,” Olayi stated.

The union leader urged the political leadership to give priority attention to the lives and property of the citizenry.

“No state in the country should feel comfortable, we should show commitment to the campaign against insecurity.”

Olayi urged the Cross River Government to immediately employ trained security personnel, and construct fences in order to protect public schools in the state.

Educationists back NUT

Educationists have also backed NUT protest over the abduction of pupils and teachers in Oyo State, calling for urgent steps to tackle insecurity.

In separate interviews, they pledged support for lawful initiatives to secure the release of abducted victims and strengthen security nationwide.

Alhaji Hamzat Olawale, immediate past Chairman of National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Lagos State Chapter, said government must prioritise the safety of lives and property.

Olawale, founder of Homat Group of Schools, described the NUT protest as a legitimate expression of public dissatisfaction over continued insecurity in parts of the country.

“The protest is worth it because it shows that we are not happy with what is happening. These children are leaders of tomorrow and every effort must be made to secure their release.”

Olawale urged citizens to support security agencies with timely information while calling on government to intensify efforts to rid communities of criminal elements.

Another educationist, Mr Olanrewaju Elijah, said the rising insecurity across the country had instilled fear in parents, pupils and teachers.

“I know what it means to teach in a Nigerian school at this time. Insecurity has reached a level where parents are threatening to withdraw their children from school.

“Many parents are keeping their children at home because of insecurity. We must not get to a point where we jeopardise the future of our young leaders,” he said.

According to him, many children are being traumatised by reports of abductions and violence against their peers in different parts of the country.

“The country has become so unsafe that children are getting scared. Parents are beginning to feel there is no future for Nigeria, and that is why government must rise to the occasion.

“Enough is enough. Banditry and kidnapping should be stopped. The federal, state and local governments must work together to ensure that the country is safe for our children to learn,” he said.

Elijah appealed to government at all levels to take decisive measures to restore public confidence and guarantee the safety of schoolchildren.

“Every child matters and every life matters. Government should not look away from the tears of parents. Everyone is scared and worried about the safety of their children.

“We want a country where parents can send their children to school without fear. Government must do what is necessary to provide a safe environment for our kids,” he said.