Protest: There was no instruction to tamper with network, says Minister

The Minister of Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, has denied claims that the government directed telecom providers to disrupt network services during the ongoing national protests.

There were reports of poor internet connections from MTN, Airtel, and other networks, prompting concern that the government may have ordered telecom carriers to disrupt services to stymie protests.

Tijani, on the other hand, stated on Channels TV that no direction was made to meddle with phone networks.

According to the minister: “There’s no instruction to tamper with (phone) networks.”

It should be recalled that Tijani denounced the robbery of the National Communication Commission (NCC) facility in Kano State on Thursday.

He said it would be a setback for the federal government’s attempts to promote youth employment through technology.