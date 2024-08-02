NationalTech

Protest: There was no instruction to tamper with network, says  Minister

11 mins ago
2 Less than a minute
Bosun Tijani

The Minister of Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, has denied claims that the government directed telecom providers to disrupt network services during the ongoing national protests.

There were reports of poor internet connections from MTN, Airtel, and other networks, prompting concern that the government may have ordered telecom carriers to disrupt services to stymie protests.

Tijani, on the other hand, stated on Channels TV that no direction was made to meddle with phone networks.

According to the minister: “There’s no instruction to tamper with (phone) networks.”

It should be recalled that Tijani denounced the robbery of the National Communication Commission (NCC) facility in Kano State on Thursday.

He said it would be a setback for the federal government’s attempts to promote youth employment through technology.

Tags
11 mins ago
2 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Engineers’ contributions vital for economic growth says, Sanwo-Olu

36 mins ago

Lawyers calls for civil engagement, economic reforms amidst protests

38 mins ago

Protest: Eno to reward youths monthly for peaceful ambience in A/ Ibom .

1 hour ago
Vector

Protest: Stop supporting bad governance — Rapper Vector warns celebrities

2 hours ago
Back to top button