Protest: IGP Egbetokun denounces mass uprising, destruction of properties

Kayode Egbetokun, Inspector-General of Police, has denounced the looting, property damage, and efforts to take over government facilities on Thursday by certain people protesting the hardship under President Bola Tinubu’s government.

Egbetokun, who said this during a live broadcast in reaction to the demonstration, ordered all police units to be on red alert to protect public safety.

“Police stations have been destroyed. There have been attempts to take over government houses,” Egbetokun said, adding that looting of public and private warehouses and facilities was widespread.

“In places like FCT, Kaduna, Kano, and Gombe, among others, we recorded incidents of unprovoked attacks on our security personnel where one policeman has been reported murdered and others seriously injured.

“In light of the current situation, the Nigeria Police Force has placed all units on red alert. Our officers are fully mobilised and prepared to respond swiftly and decisively to public safety and order,” the IGP said.

“We acknowledge the right of citizens to protest, but this right is not absolute. Citizens also have duties and responsibilities towards their nation, including being law-abiding and loyal. Understanding your rights is important, but it is equally crucial to fulfill your duties and responsibilities.

“The red bands we are wearing signify that our command is on high alert. Those claiming they were not served court orders must understand that serving faceless individuals is challenging. Their threats were made on social media, and they were served through the same platform,” he stated.