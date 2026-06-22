Protest hit Osogbo over killing of 14-year-old boy

…CSOs reject calls for redeployment of CP

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A coalition of civil society and student organizations, on Monday, staged a peaceful protest in Osogbo, Osun State, condemning the killing of 14-year-old Ezekiel Olapade.

The protesters, under the umbrella of Osun Youth and Students’ Coalition Network (OYSCN) and including groups such as NANS and NACES, said they were opposed to the increasing wave of political violence and killings in the state. They also issued a vote of confidence in the Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Gotan.

The coalition expressed concern that the political tension ahead of the August 15, 2026 governorship election is escalating, warning that security issues should not be politicise.

The demonstrators marched through major roads in Osogbo, starting from Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, moving via MDS Road, Olaiya Junction, and Oke-Baale Roundabout, calling for an end to political violence and urging stakeholders to support security agencies to maintain peace across the state.

They condemned efforts they said were intended to undermine security operations and urged the Osun State Government to collaborate with law enforcement rather than take actions that could disrupt police work.

The protesters also called attention to Olapade’s killing in Ilobu, Irepodun Local Government Area, alongside other recent incidents of violence, urging the police to intensify efforts to arrest and prosecute perpetrators.

Addressing journalists, the coalition spokesperson and Executive Director of the World Institute for Peace (WIP), Mr. Lamina Omotoyosi, urged the state government to provide stronger support for security agencies fighting kidnapping, cultism, and political thuggery.

He demanded deployment of Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) reportedly purchased by the previous administration, provision of additional patrol vehicles, motorcycles, and other logistics for crime prevention and response.

Omotoyosi praised CP Ibrahim Gotan for professional leadership and dedication despite political pressure, reiterating the coalition’s vote of confidence in the commissioner.

He also urged the Inspector-General of Police to launch thorough investigations into alleged criminal activities linked to political actors allegedly hiding in government facilities, saying perpetrators should be prosecuted regardless of political or social status.

The protesters called on CP Gotan to strengthen community policing, including regular security meetings with traditional rulers and other key stakeholders across the state.