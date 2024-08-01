NationalNews

Protest: Calm in Ananbra Fuel stations, banks shut

From Emmanuel Uzor, Awka

Despite the apprehension over August 1st nationwide protests, there is calm in Awka, Anambra State capital and other major cities across the state.

Daily Sun reports that by 10am, there was no visible mass protests but commercial banks and fuel stations within Awka were shut down while other commercial activities were ongoing.

Apart from normal commercial activities in the state capital, there was vehicular movement especially within the city while business centres were open for business.

At Eke Awka market, the largest market in Awka, commercial activities were ongoing while there was heavy presence of security agents around the market.

Security agents especially police and army were strategically positioned at various places especially Aroma junction, Unizik junction and Eke Awka market among others.
