The pro-Wike political group, the New Associates in Bayelsa, has hailed the Judiciary for granting Ms Awudumu Reigneth bail in liberal terms after her arraignment by the Police

The Police, acting on a petition against a Facebook post made by Ms Reigneth, had arrested and arraigned her before a Magistrate Court on a one-count charge of conduct likely to breach public peace.

Chief Magistrate Obiri Baitmizimo, who took Reigneth not guilty plea, admitted her to bail of N100,000, which was not opposed by the prosecutor.

Reacting to Reigneth’s release after meeting her bail conditions, the convener and lead of New Associates, Georger Turnah, applauded the Judiciary for upholding human rights in the face of intimidation.

Turnah, in a press statement signed by his media assistant, Kevin Loveday-Egbo, stated that Chief Magistrate Baitmizimo demonstrated exceptional courage.

‘’We would also like to commend Chief Magistrate Obiri Baitimizimo for her courage and boldness in ensuring justice, even in the face of obvious intimidation. The Bayelsa State Judiciary has once again demonstrated its independence and integrity by not yielding to the grand plan of Diri’s administration to keep Reigneth incarcerated as punishment for exercising her rights to free speech and expression. The courageous decision made by the magistrate to grant bail in the most liberal terms underscores the importance of a functional judiciary in safeguarding democracy, which is an exemplary high for the State Judiciary.’’

Turnah, while also commending Reigneth for ‘’unwavering courage and determination in the face of oppression’’ expressed disappointment that ”oppressive tactics and intimidation have become the hallmarks of the Diri-led prosperity administration.’’

He called on the state government to focus more on governance issues, particularly tackling the spate of insecurity in the state, rather than ”dissipating energy on targeting perceived enemies and wasting public funds on political battles.’’