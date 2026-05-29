Primaries: LP designed to restore hope to masses — LP Chieftain

From Idu Jude Abuja

Chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) and the House of Representatives aspirant Chief Solomon Onyejido from Nkwerre/Isu/Nwangele/Njaba Federal Constituency in Imo State, has lamented years of failed promises by several parliamentarian of South East extraction.

He started that of special concern are those communities in Imo State, which contributed immensely to the ongoing insecurity problem in several communities in Imo State, under the leadership of other political parties several years back.

Chief Onyejido who spoke in an exclusive chat with the Sun, expressed disappointment but wishes to change the narratives when elected in the forthcoming Labour Party LP primary Election.

He said his ambition to contest for the Federal House of Representatives for the Njaba/ISU/Nkwerre federal constituency stands as a long year of aspiration borne out of failed promises by old and revered politicians who dashed the people’s hopes.

Chief Solomon Onyejido, does not speak about the developmental deficit in his constituency alone but emphasizes the uniqueness of failed promises around the South East of Nigeria. “Today, the South East is known for providing amenities for themselves and that is because those we sent to represent us had always feathered their nest at the expense of the indigent of the communities. That is because we are tired of waiting for government presence.

Today you can count a few federal government projects across the Southeast. My people do not know anything about federal government projects. What we hear and know about is Community development projects which every family is taxed to pay substantial amounts of money. This is when the communities embark on water projects, electricity projects as well as road projects.”

He further highlighted, that more annoying is that those representing the South Eastern states at the National Assembly, are enjoying the booty alone since the communities have reported to self-help. “Today in my constituency in Imo State, everyone is on his or her own for the provision of amenities.

The cost of generating light is higher in the South East than in any other part of this country. Even in 2026, my people are still in darkness due to poor representations. And that is why I am going to take over from them.”

On his campaign strategy to achieve that, he said, “I’m a grassroots person and I believe in grassroots mobilization. I believe in the capacity of the youth and the youth demography. Don’t forget that they are the ones at the receiving end. They are the ones suffering unemployment and rejection.

They are the ones suffering hunger and starvation. I know how much I spend anytime I go to the village. It is quite unbearable because people come up to me for as little as 10,000 school fees. Some even say that their children’s school uniforms are torn. Some, cry for lack of water.”

Consequently, he revealed that based on these identified cases of infrastructural abandonment he has plans to build boreholes, electricity projects, and road networks to open up and link up so many villages for better access roads and drinking water.”

“I was here and I felt people’s plight. So I have a plan for scholarships for kinda, I have also lined up programs for youth empowerment and to an extension employment opportunities. I am building a skill acquisition center in my place where the youth will acquire skills.

“These things are to engage the youth who are most vulnerable in terms of f

Joining the insurgency. Insecurity in my constituency in Imo State is entirely alarming. People no longer visit their homes and that underscores the years of failed representation and that is the thing we are trying to change.

The LP Chieftain added that only the Labor Party has the capacity to defeat the incumbents and their bunch of failed parliamentarians.

On his experience and capacity as a politician. ” He said the number of years one has had does not matter in politics, this is because Nigerians have reasons to kick against that. “Go to the National Assembly you can find ranking Senators and ranking Honourable Members, yet it does not translate to providing the required infrastructure development and economic growth. Supposedly one needs to grow in experience and performance as he or she adds more years as a parliamentarian. But in Nigeria, the longer a parliamentarian stays in the National Assembly, the poorer the people become.

Chief Onyejido, insisted he is an advocate of youth representation in political positions. Just like the women are clamouring for special seats, the Nigerian youth have suffered for so long before now. ” So this is one of my reasons to contest. We need people who are vibrant in nature not those who are too weak to even walk from their cars into the chamber. After which they will fly abroad for medical tourism because they are not medically fit. I’m also coming to fight the illicit importation and use of hard drugs by Nigerian Youth. It is on record that the name of Nigeria in the sale of illicit drugs is condemnable. When our youth troupe went to South Africa and Malaysia it wasn’t for the good of the country but because they are drug heaven. So I will go to the National Assembly and fight the scourge that has brought a bad image to Nigeria,” he said.