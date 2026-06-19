The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness and Emerging Public Health Threats has urged members to be proactive in preventing the importation of the virus into Nigeria.

Chairman of the task force and Chief of Staff to the President, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, gave the charge while inaugurating the committee in Abuja yesterday.

Gbajabiamila said the immediate priority of the task force was to monitor the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Uganda and neighbouring countries and prevent its spread into Nigeria.

“Our first task is to address the Ebola outbreak in DRC, Uganda and neighbouring countries and prevent the importation of the virus into Nigeria.

“We want to ensure that Nigeria is not caught unprepared for the task ahead. We have been down this road before and we intend to address whatever shortcomings there may have been in the past,” he said.

According to him, the task force will serve as the principal decision-making body on measures requiring executive or presidential approval, including flight restrictions, closure of ports of entry, quarantine orders and emergency financial releases.

He said the committee would coordinate Nigeria’s whole-of-government response to Ebola and other emerging public health threats.

The chairman added that the task force would receive and review reports from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC)-led Emergency Operations Centre and relevant subcommittees, while escalating recommendations requiring presidential approval.

Gbajabiamila said the committee would also oversee the implementation and funding of the National Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness and Response Plan.

He said other responsibilities included managing Nigeria’s international obligations, coordinating public communication strategies and determining escalation triggers in the event of confirmed cases within neighbouring countries or Nigeria.

“The task force will ensure timely public messaging through the Ministry of Information and NCDC and provide regular reports to President Bola Tinubu as may be required,” he said.

The chairman said the committee would review and confirm subcommittee recommendations before implementation or public communication.

He added that the task force would stand down or be reconstituted once the threat had been contained or escalated into a full national emergency.

Gbajabiamila said the committee was expected to meet every two months or as circumstances might require.

Earlier, NCDC DG, Dr Olajide Idris said the Centre had commenced several preparedness activities, including strengthening surveillance systems at international airports and other points of entry.

According to him, surveillance structures have been activated at Lagos and other international airports, with coordination mechanisms established between airport authorities and state governments.

“The focus is to be prepared. We do not have any Ebola case in Nigeria at the moment, but we must ensure that the virus does not enter the country.

“However, if a case slips through, we must be fully prepared nationally to identify it quickly and respond effectively.”

The NCDC boss said special attention was also being given to Nigeria’s land borders, noting that disease surveillance efforts were not limited to airports alone.

The 18-member committee is chaired by Gbajabiamila, with the NCDC Director-General (Technical) serving as Vice Chairman. Members include the Ministers of Aviation, Interior, Finance, Information, and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

Others are a representative of the Ministry of Health, Special Adviser on Health, Managing Director of FAAN, state commissioners for health from Lagos, Kano, Rivers and Enugu, and the Mandate Secretary, FCT Health Services.

The committee also includes the WHO Country Representative, the President of the Association of Public Health Physicians of Nigeria (APHPN), and the Managing Director of DRASA Health Trust.

President Bola Tinubu recently approved the establishment of the task force and directed the release of N10 billion for emergency preparedness.