PPP: FEC approves transport data bank to fix infrastructure challenges

From Idu Jude, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved three strategic Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s infrastructure base and unlocking economic growth across critical sectors.

The approved projects include the development of a Smart National Transport Data Bank under the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), as well as two Independent Power Projects (IPPs) at the Onne Port Complex in Rivers State and the Apapa Port Complex in Lagos.

These approvals further reinforce the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to fast-track infrastructure delivery through private sector participation, strengthen economic efficiency and stimulate sustainable national development.

The approvals followed regulatory oversight by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), which undertook the Outline Business Case review, guided due diligence and negotiations, and certified the Full Business Case in line with ICRC guidelines and regulatory framework before the projects proceeded to the Federal Executive Council for approval.

Speaking on the significance of the approvals, the Director General of the ICRC, Dr Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh, said the projects represent a deliberate shift towards well-structured PPPs that unlock private capital while delivering measurable economic impact.

According to him, “Nigeria’s biggest transport challenge is not just infrastructure—it is the lack of reliable, usable data. What this administration has done with the approval of the National Transport Data Bank is to lay the foundation for a data-driven transport system that improves planning, enforcement, and overall efficiency across the sector.”

He explained that the Smart National Transport Data Bank under the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) will serve as a nationwide digital backbone for transport intelligence, integrating real-time data across road, rail, air and marine systems, while deploying technologies such as vehicle tagging and automated number plate recognition to support traffic management and enforcement.

Dr Ewalefoh further noted that the project will enhance the government’s ability to plan infrastructure investments based on evidence, reduce inefficiencies in the system and unlock new revenue streams through automation and digital compliance.

On the approved power projects, the ICRC boss said the Onne and Apapa Port Independent Power Projects are critical interventions to address one of the biggest constraints to industrial productivity—unreliable power supply.

“At Onne, the development of a 50MW power plant will provide stable electricity to the port and the Oil and Gas Free Zone, significantly reducing operational bottlenecks and supporting industrial activities in that corridor,” he said.

He added that the Apapa Port project, with a planned hybrid energy mix delivering about 36MW, will improve energy reliability within Nigeria’s busiest port environment, lower energy costs for operators and enhance the competitiveness of port operations.

“These are not just power projects; they are productivity enablers. When you fix power in these critical economic zones, you directly impact trade efficiency, reduce the cost of doing business, and strengthen Nigeria’s position as a regional hub,” he stated.

Collectively, the objectives underscore a coordinated approach to addressing Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit through structured PPP frameworks, ensuring that investments in power and digital transport systems translate into tangible economic benefits for businesses and citizens.

Dr Ewalefoh reaffirmed that the commission will continue to ensure that all PPP projects are structured in line with global best practices, with a clear focus on value for money, investor confidence and protection of public interest.