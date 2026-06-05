Political Rallies: Enugu Government warns against market closure

The Enugu State Government has warned against an alleged plan by some market leaders to shut down major markets within the state capital on Saturday to show support during a rally backing reelection of Governor Peter Mbah and President Bola Tinubu.

The government stated that such a move contradicts the Mbah Administration’s determined effort to boost investment, business and productivity in the state, and therefore does not have the government’s blessing.

The government made its position known in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dr. Malachy Agbo, on Friday.

It said that people should feel free to go about their businesses, a predisposition it said prompted the decision of Mbah Administration to end illegal Monday sit-at-home effective June 5, 2023.

The statement equally maintained that political association remains an individual right and choice, saying participation in the Saturday rally and subsequent rallies by any group should never truncate businesses or involve any form of compulsion.

“The attention of the Enugu State Government has been drawn to an alleged plan to shut markets in the state capital as a demonstration of solidarity with the Enugu East zonal rally to drum up support for His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and His Excellency, Governor Peter Mbah, ahead of the 2027 general election.

“While the government appreciates the enormous demonstration of goodwill by traders across the state, it frowns, however, at any attempt by any market leader to shut down major markets in the Enugu East Senatorial District on account of the planned rally.

“This is not only contrary to the administration’s vision and drive to grow Enugu State’s economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion, and also to position the state as the preferred destination for investment, business, tourism and living, but also the decision of the administration to ban illegal sit-at-home effective June 5, 2023.

“Furthermore, the 1999 Constitution (as amended) guarantees freedom of association and assembly. Thus, nothing should be seen to detract from these rights in this or future rallies by any group whatsoever.

“For emphasis, political participation should be voluntary and without any attempt to deny the people access to markets or other public spaces where they earn their daily living.

“Therefore, members of the public, particularly leaderships of various markets in the state should take note, please, as government will not hesitate to impose sanctions on any action to the contrary,” the statement read.