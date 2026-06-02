Polish varsity appoints Prof Azaiki African affairs centre director

A Nigerian academic and former lawmaker, Professor Stephen Sinikiem Azaiki, has been appointed Director of the Centre for Polish and African Affairs (CPAA) at the University of Communication and Management (WSKiZ), Poznań, Poland.

The appointment, approved by the institution’s governing council, took effect from May 4, 2026, for an initial period of two years, renewable thereafter.

In a letter conveying the appointment, the Rector of WSKiZ, Professor Jerzy Olszewski, expressed confidence in Prof. Azaiki’s leadership abilities and academic experience, noting that the university expects him to strengthen the Centre’s international reputation and policy impact.

The Centre for Polish and African Affairs is a specialised research and policy institution established to promote stronger relations between Poland and African countries through education, research, business collaboration and cultural exchange.

Located in Poznan, the Centre attracts postgraduate students, researchers and scholars from Africa, Poland and other parts of the world. It has also facilitated initiatives such as the Polish-Nigerian Trade and Investment Forum and the establishment of the Polish-Nigerian Parliamentary Group in the Polish parliament. Under Prof. Azaiki’s leadership, the Centre is expected to deepen research partnerships with Nigerian universities, promote bilateral trade policy initiatives and expand scholarship opportunities for African postgraduate students.

Prof. Azaiki, an indigene of Bayelsa State, holds doctorate degrees in Agriculture and Public Administration. He is widely recognised for his scholarly works on agriculture, governance, federalism, oil and gas policy and African development.

Beyond academia, he previously served as Bayelsa State Commissioner for Agriculture, two-term Secretary to the State Government and member representing Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives from 2019 to 2023.

He is also the founder of the Azaiki Public Library and Museum in Yenagoa and a recipient of the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).