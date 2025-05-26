By John Ogunsemore

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Delta State, SP Bright Edafe, said policemen engaging in extortion are bringing shame to the Nigeria Police Force and will be dismissed when caught.

According to him, such erring policemen can choose to become content creators when they become jobless.

Edafe stated this in an X post on Monday while reacting to a viral video showing officers of the force appearing to extort travellers over the Electronic Central Motor Registry (e-CMR) certificate, which was suspended by the Inspector-General of Police in July 2024.

The incident, whose footage went viral on social media over the weekend, reportedly occurred along the Benin Bypass in Edo State.

In the video, a yet-to-be-identified policeman can be seen asking a motorist to produce the e-CMR or pay N5,000 fine, an equivalent of five litres of fuel.

A TikToker who posted the video said, “Travellers who do not have ECMR which the IGP has suspended were asked to pay sum of 5,000 or buy five litres of fuel by this police officer along Benin bypass way.”

Reacting to the video on X, the Delta PPRO said, “All these Policemen bringing shame to us, one by one, they will be sent out of the organisation.

“Maybe when they become jobless, they will go into content creation. This is embarrassing and the force is on it.”