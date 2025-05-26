By John Ogunsemore

The Edo State Police Command has arrested a 22-year-old kidnapping suspect, Endurance Oviojie, and recovered two firearms and ammunition during an operation at a hotel in the state.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, CSP Moses Yamu disclosed this in a statement on Sunday night.

Yamu said operatives of the Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Unit of the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) raided Kendrona Hotel located off Country Home Road, Benin-City on May 13.

He said the police received credible intelligence that some persons suspected to be armed robbers/kidnappers/cultists were hibernating at the location.

“During the operation, one Endurance Oviojie 22yrs was arrested while others later identified as Clinton, Jeff, Mike, and Emmanuel alias Slim Khalifa surnames yet unknown escaped through the fence to neighboring compounds,” Yamu said.

The police spokesman disclosed that one English Beretta pistol, one locally fabricated pistol, one ammunition, 18 live cartridges, five handsets of various make, one electronic tablet, charms and illicit drugs were recovered at the scene.

He added that further investigations led to the recovery of four Mercedes-Benz vehicles, namely one black C350, one grey C300, one grey GLA 250, and one red GLE 350 all unregistered.

Yamu stated that arrested suspects have been charged to court for prosecution while the manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang continues.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Monday Agbonika, warned all criminals to either relocate from the state or face the music.

He assured the good people of Edo that the command would sustain its commitment against crime until everyone feels safe.