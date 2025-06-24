By Christopher Oji

The Delta State Police Command have recovered guns from a gang of cultists and a native doctor in different operations in the state .

According to the police while one locally made gun was recovered from suspected members of Neo Black Movement (NBM) in Warri, two Pump Action Guns ( PAG), were recovered from a native doctor in Ibusa area o the state.

Delta state police public relations officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe ,in a statement,said that on June 18, 2025, at about 12:20 noon, Eagle-Net Surveillance Team, stationed at Ughelli North LG, while on routine stop and search duty along Otokutu Bridge, Warri, intercepted a black Toyota Corolla car,with registration number:RSH 90 RC, driven by one Telvin Richmond, 27, of Opete by Otokutu and one Frank Obiorah, 26, of the same address.

“ The vehicle and the suspects were subjected to a thorough search, a locally made cut-to-size gun, two yellow hand-bands inscribed with NBM “neo black movement”, one battle axe and a wooden pistol, all concealed inside the compartment of the vehicle doors were recovered .

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are members of the Aiye confraternity, who bought the gun in the year 2024, for the sum of N87,000 from another suspect presently at large. The Suspects are in custody, and investigation is ongoin.”

“Ianother development, operatives of Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cybercrime Squad, while carrying out an investigation against a native doctor , Okonji Chimeze,47,of Umuehe Quarter, Ibusa, on June 14,2025,at about 6:30 am, acting on credible intelligence, the operatives stormed the suspect’s residence at Ibusa. A search warrant was executed in the premises of the suspect during which two automatic pump-action guns and one cutlass were recovered hidden inside the ceiling of the suspect’s room. The suspect and exhibits are in custody as investigation is ongoing.”