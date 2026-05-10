Police place Ilebaye’s brothers in protective custody after family clash

The FCT Police Command has confirmed that the younger brothers of Ilebaye Odiniya are currently in protective custody after receiving medical treatment following a domestic altercation involving the reality TV star and her father in Abuja.

Police spokesperson SP Josephine Adeh disclosed this in an update issued on Sunday, clarifying reports circulating online about the condition and whereabouts of the children.

According to the police, the two boys Godson Emmanuel Odiniya, 14, and Devin Emmanuel Odiniya, 10 were rescued alongside Ilebaye after officers responded to a distress call from Royal Anchor Estate in Wuye.

“Following the rescue of Ms. Ilebaye Odiniya Emmanuel and her two brothers, they were rushed to Yabisam Hospital, Lugbe, alongside their father, who also sustained injuries during the confrontation,” Adeh said.

“The rescued siblings are currently in police protective custody, contrary to the circulating publications being released online, while their father, who is also receiving medical treatment, remains in Police custody.”

The Command added that investigations are ongoing and questioning will begin once all parties are medically certified stable.

The incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of Friday after police received reports of an ongoing assault involving the former Big Brother Naija winner and her father, Honourable Emmanuel Odiniya.

Police said officers from the Wuye Division, supported by operatives from the Department of Operations, arrived at the residence around midnight but initially could not gain access because the gate was locked.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered that the gate to the residence was locked. After several attempts, access was gained into the compound at about 2:30 a.m. Ms. Ilebaye Odiniya, who was found with visible bruises, was rescued alongside her brothers and rushed to NNPC Hospital Abuja, where she received medical attention,” the statement added.

The police confirmed that Honourable Odiniya remains in custody while a full investigation continues into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Reports indicated that the confrontation started when Ilebaye visited the residence to see her younger brothers and discuss plans for her 24th birthday celebration before an argument allegedly broke out.

The case has also renewed attention on the long-standing family dispute following the reported separation of the children’s parents after a 32-year marriage.