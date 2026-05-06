Police foil kidnap attempt, rescue victim in Ondo

06 May 2026 5:43 pm WAT

John Ogunsemore By
Google LogoFollow Us on Google
Ondo State CP, Adebowale Lawal

The Ondo State Police Command has foiled the attempted kidnapping of a motorist, Kayode Alaba, along the Oba-Ile axis of Akure.

Command spokesman, DSP Abayomi Jimoh disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, operatives of the command, while on routine patrol along the Oba-Ile axis of Akure on Tuesday, acted promptly on credible intelligence regarding a distress situation involving occupant of a moving vehicle.

“The information indicated that an individual was shouting for help from within a red Toyota Camry. Upon receipt of the report, the operatives swiftly mobilized and initiated a coordinated pursuit of the suspected vehicle.

“During the chase, the suspects forcefully ejected the victim, later identified as Kayode Alaba (male), from the moving vehicle in a bid to evade arrest.

Other News

“Undeterred, the police team sustained the pursuit, which culminated in the arrest of one suspect identified as Adegbenro Adeola (male), while other members of the syndicate fled the scene and the vehicle recovered,” the statement reads in part.

Jimoh said preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had earlier been abducted from his residence along Irese Road, Akure, prior to the timely intervention of the police operatives.

He disclosed that the victim has since been rescued and is currently receiving medical attention while the arrested suspect has provided useful information to aid ongoing investigations.

“The case has been transferred to the Violence Crime Response Unit (VCRU), Akure, for thorough and discreet investigation, as well as intensified efforts to apprehend the fleeing accomplices,” he stated.

Tags:

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians can now earn as much as $15,000-$25,000 with premium domains. You decide if you want payment in Naira or US Dollars. Be sure to ask for evidence and proof of people benefitting daily from this. CLICK HERE TO START

Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Follow The Sun Newspaper

Get live updates & exclusive stories delivered straight to your phone.

WhatsApp Channel Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram

Latest News

Related News