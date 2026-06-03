Police foil kidnap attempt, kill 2 in Enugu

From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Enugu State Police Command has foiled a kidnapping attempt and neutralised two suspected criminals in separate operations with the recovery o an AK-47 rifle, two other firearms, ammunition and other incriminating exhibits.

The Command said the operations, carried out on May 30, 2026, were part of its sustained offensive against violent crimes and criminal elements operating within the state.

Enugu state Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement ,said the first operation occurred at about 8:30 p.m., along the Nowas–Abakpa Road axis following intelligence that a gang of about five armed men were attempting to abduct a resident.

Ndukwe said operatives attached to Trans-Ekulu Division, working in collaboration with members of the Neighbourhood Watch Group, swiftly mobilised to the area and confronted the suspects.

He said the suspects opened fire on the security team, prompting the operatives to respond.

“Police operatives attached to the Command’s Trans-Ekulu Division, in collaboration with members of the Neighbourhood Watch Group, swiftly responded and encountered the suspects, who opened fire on them. The operatives responded with precision and fatally immobilised one of the suspects, while others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

“The suspect was immediately taken to a hospital, where he was confirmed dead by the attending doctor,” Ndukwe stated.

Ndukwe added that security operatives recovered one AK-47 rifle, two magazines loaded with 30 rounds of live 7.62mm ammunition and two mobile phones from the neutralised suspect.

He further revealed that follow-up intelligence-led operations by operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Sub-Unit of the Command’s Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) led to the recovery of a Beretta pistol linked to the criminal gang.

In a separate operation on the same day, police operatives foiled an armed robbery attack in Owo Community, Nkanu East Local Government .

According to the statement, information was received at about 9:19 p.m. that armed robbers had invaded the residence of a man and were dispossessing him of his belongings.

“Police operatives attached to the Amechi-Idodo Division, in conjunction with members of the Neighbourhood Watch Group, immediately mobilised to the scene and engaged the suspects.

“Upon sighting the operatives, the criminal suspects opened fire on the team. The operatives responded and neutralised one of the suspects, while others fled with varying degrees of gunshot injuries,” he said.

Ndukwe noted that a locally fabricated double-barrelled pistol loaded with one live cartridge was recovered from the neutralised suspect.

The Command said efforts had been intensified to track down and arrest the fleeing suspects while investigations into both incidents continued.

Commending the operatives and members of the Neighbourhood Watch Group, the Commissioner of Police Mamman Giwa, said their courage and professionalism were exceptional.

“He reiterated the Command’s firm resolve to protecting lives and property and urged citizens to continue providing credible and timely information to security agencies to enhance public safety,” the statement added.

The Command assured Enugu residents that it would sustain its ongoing operations aimed at dismantling criminal networks and ensuring the safety and security of lives and property across the state.